Thursday night scoreboard – December 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Gymnastics
Deuel 141.2 vs. Estelline/Hendricks 129.050
O’Gorman 138.450 vs. Yankton 132.550 vs. Roosevelt 125.200
Wrestling
Yankton 52 vs. Dakota Valley 18
Vermillion 42 vs. Yankton 25
Redfield Area 60 vs. Mobridge-Pollock 18
Sturgis 42 vs. Huron 27
Sturgis 60 vs. Aberdeen Central 9
Rapid City Central 56 vs. Aberdeen Central 23
Rapid City Central 45 vs. Huron 32
Pierre 45 vs. Harrisburg 16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 52 vs. Garretson 24
Parker 71 vs. Garretson 3
Garretson 36 vs. Sioux Valley 34
Parker 48 vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 31
Parker 61 vs. Sioux Valley 16