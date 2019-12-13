Thursday night scoreboard – December 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Gymnastics

Deuel 141.2 vs. Estelline/Hendricks 129.050

O’Gorman 138.450 vs. Yankton 132.550 vs. Roosevelt 125.200

Wrestling

Yankton 52 vs. Dakota Valley 18

Vermillion 42 vs. Yankton 25

Redfield Area 60 vs. Mobridge-Pollock 18

Sturgis 42 vs. Huron 27

Sturgis 60 vs. Aberdeen Central 9

Rapid City Central 56 vs. Aberdeen Central 23

Rapid City Central 45 vs. Huron 32

Pierre 45 vs. Harrisburg 16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 52 vs. Garretson 24

Parker 71 vs. Garretson 3

Garretson 36 vs. Sioux Valley 34

Parker 48 vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 31

Parker 61 vs. Sioux Valley 16

