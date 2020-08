Thursday night scoreboard – August 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer

Roosevelt 1 vs. Lincoln 0

Rapid City Central 10 vs. Douglas 0

O’Gorman 3 vs. Yankton 2

Girls Soccer

O’Gorman 5 vs. Yankton 0

Rapid City Central 10 vs. Douglas 0

Sioux Falls Christian 1 vs. Garretson 0

Girls Tennis

Lincoln 9 vs. Roosevelt 0

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17

Leola-Frederick def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13

Madison 3, Flandreau 0

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18

Webster def. Milbank, 25-21, 25-18, 29-27