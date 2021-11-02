Scoreboard: Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ Volleyball First Round Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the class ‘A’ and class ‘B’ high school volleyball playoffs began on November 1, however the majority of the round’s matches will be completed on Tuesday, November 2.

This story will update throughout the evening as final scores begin to come in.

CLASS ‘A’

Five games were completed on Monday in class ‘A’, while 48 teams are set to play in 24 games on Tuesday.

Region 1A

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time
#8 Tiospa Zina#1 Florence/Henry6 p.m.
#5 Milbank#4 Webster Area7:30 p.m.
#7 Clark/Willow Lake#2 Redfield6 p.m.
#6 Sisseton#3 Groton Area7:30 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 2A

Hamlin got the 3-0 win over Flandreau Indian.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#8 Flandreau Indian#1 Hamlin0-3
#5 Great Plains Lutheran#4 Sioux Valley7 p.m.
#7 Deuel#2 Elkton-Lake Benton7 p.m.
#6 Flandreau#3 Deubrook Area7 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 3A

Garretson played West Central on Monday, November 1.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#8 Tri-Valley#1 Sioux Falls Christian6 p.m.
#5 McCook Central/Montrose#4 Baltic7:30 p.m.
#7 West Central#2 Garretson0-3
#6 Dell Rapids#3 Madison7:00 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 4A

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time
#8 Vermillion#1 Dakota Valley7 p.m.
#5 Canton#4 Parker7 p.m.
#7 Beresford#2 Tea Area7 p.m.
#6 Lennox#3 Elk Point-Jefferson7 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 5A

With seven teams in the region, top-seeded Mount Vernon/Plankinton earned the first round bye.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time
#5 Bon Homme#4 Parkston6 p.m.
#7 Hanson#2 Wagner7:30 p.m.
#6 Andes Central/Dakota Christian#3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket7 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 6A

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time
#8 McLaughlin#1 Mobridge-Pollock7:30 p.m.
#5 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte#4 Chamberlain6:30 p.m.
#7 Crow Creek#2 Winner7:45 p.m.
#6 Dupree#3 Stanley County6 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 7A

Region 7A played all of their first round games on November 1. Top-seeded Lakota Tech earned the first round bye.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore
#5 Little Wound#4 Todd County0-3
#7 St. Francis Indian#2 Pine Ridge0-3
#6 Bennett County#3 Red Cloud3-2
Bold = Winner

Region 8A

The 8A top seed is Rapid City Christian and they received a first round bye.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time
#5 Hot Springs#4 St. Thomas More6 p.m.
#7 Lead-Deadwood#2 Hill City6 p.m.
#6 Belle Fourche#3 Custer6 p.m.
Bold = Winner

CLASS ‘B’

Region 1B

Since there are nine teams in region 1B, Leola/Frederick Area and Waubay/Summit met prior to the first round. Leola/Frederick Area will now play Warner.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Leola/Frederick Area#8 Waubay/Summit3-0
#9 Leola/Frederick Area#1 Warner7:30 p.m.
#5 Langford Area#4 Aberdeen Roncalli7:30 p.m.
#7 Wilmot#2 Northwestern5:30 p.m.
#6 Aberdeen Christian#3 Britton-Hecla5:30 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 2B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Sully Buttes and North Central each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Lower Brule#8 North Central3-0
#10 Sunshine Bible Academy#7 Sully Buttes0-3
#8 North Central#1 Faulkton Area7 p.m.
#5 Ipswich#4 Highmore-Harrold7 p.m.
#7 Sully Buttes#2 Potter County7 p.m.
#6 Herreid/Selby Area#3 Miller7 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 3B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Lake Preston and James Valley Christian each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Iroquois/Doland#8 Lake Preston0-3
#10 Waverly-South Shore#7 James Valley Christian0-3
#8 Lake Preston#1 Arlington7 p.m.
#5 De Smet#4 Estelline/Hendricks7 p.m.
#7 James Valley Christian#2 Wolsey-Wessington7 p.m.
#6 Hitchcock-Tulare#3 Castlewood7 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 4B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Sioux Falls Lutheran and Howard each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Canistota#8 Sioux Falls Lutheran1-3
#10 Mitchell Christian#7 Howard0-3
#8 Sioux Falls Lutheran#1 Chester Area6 p.m.
#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary#4 Ethan7:30 p.m.
#7 Howard#2 Bridgewater-EmeryTBA
#6 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland#3 Colman-Egan7:30 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 5B

Since there are nine teams in region 1B, Centerville and Freeman Academy/Marion met prior to the first round.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Freeman Academy/Marion#8 Centerville0-3
#8 Centerville#1 Gayville-Volin6:30 p.m.
#5 Alcester-Hudson#4 Scotland7:45 p.m.
#7 Viborg-Hurley#2 Freeman6:30 p.m.
#6 Menno#3 Irene-Wakonda6:30 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 6B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Wessington Springs and Corsica-Stickney each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Colome#8 Wessington Springs0-3
#10 Marty#7 Corsica-Stickney0-3
#8 Wessington Springs#1 Platte-GeddesTBA
#5 Gregory#4 Avon8 p.m.
#7 Corsica-Stickney#2 Burke6 p.m.
#6 Tripp-Delmont/Armour#3 Kimball/White Lake8 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 7B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Lyman and Wall each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Lyman#8 Oelrichs3-0
#10 Crazy Horse#7 Wall0-3
#9 Lyman#1 Phillip5:30 p.m.
#5 Kadoka Area#4 Jones County7 p.m.
#7 Wall#2 White River6:30 p.m.
#6 New Underwood#3 Edgemont6 p.m.
Bold = Winner

Region 8B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Tiospaye Topa and McIntosh each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting TeamHome TeamGame Time/Score
#9 Takini#8 Tiospaye Topa0-3
#10 Wakpala#7 McIntosh0-3
#8 Tiospaye Topa#1 Timber Lake5:30 p.m.
#5 Newell#4 Harding County6:30 p.m.
#7 McIntosh#2 Faith5:30 p.m.
#6 Lemmon#3 Bison6:30 p.m.
Bold = Winner

