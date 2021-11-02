Scoreboard: Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ Volleyball First Round Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the class ‘A’ and class ‘B’ high school volleyball playoffs began on November 1, however the majority of the round’s matches will be completed on Tuesday, November 2.

This story will update throughout the evening as final scores begin to come in.

CLASS ‘A’

Five games were completed on Monday in class ‘A’, while 48 teams are set to play in 24 games on Tuesday.

Region 1A

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time #8 Tiospa Zina #1 Florence/Henry 6 p.m. #5 Milbank #4 Webster Area 7:30 p.m. #7 Clark/Willow Lake #2 Redfield 6 p.m. #6 Sisseton #3 Groton Area 7:30 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 2A

Hamlin got the 3-0 win over Flandreau Indian.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #8 Flandreau Indian #1 Hamlin 0-3 #5 Great Plains Lutheran #4 Sioux Valley 7 p.m. #7 Deuel #2 Elkton-Lake Benton 7 p.m. #6 Flandreau #3 Deubrook Area 7 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 3A

Garretson played West Central on Monday, November 1.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #8 Tri-Valley #1 Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m. #5 McCook Central/Montrose #4 Baltic 7:30 p.m. #7 West Central #2 Garretson 0-3 #6 Dell Rapids #3 Madison 7:00 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 4A

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time #8 Vermillion #1 Dakota Valley 7 p.m. #5 Canton #4 Parker 7 p.m. #7 Beresford #2 Tea Area 7 p.m. #6 Lennox #3 Elk Point-Jefferson 7 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 5A

With seven teams in the region, top-seeded Mount Vernon/Plankinton earned the first round bye.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time #5 Bon Homme #4 Parkston 6 p.m. #7 Hanson #2 Wagner 7:30 p.m. #6 Andes Central/Dakota Christian #3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 7 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 6A

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time #8 McLaughlin #1 Mobridge-Pollock 7:30 p.m. #5 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte #4 Chamberlain 6:30 p.m. #7 Crow Creek #2 Winner 7:45 p.m. #6 Dupree #3 Stanley County 6 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 7A

Region 7A played all of their first round games on November 1. Top-seeded Lakota Tech earned the first round bye.

Visiting Team Home Team Score #5 Little Wound #4 Todd County 0-3 #7 St. Francis Indian #2 Pine Ridge 0-3 #6 Bennett County #3 Red Cloud 3-2 Bold = Winner

Region 8A

The 8A top seed is Rapid City Christian and they received a first round bye.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time #5 Hot Springs #4 St. Thomas More 6 p.m. #7 Lead-Deadwood #2 Hill City 6 p.m. #6 Belle Fourche #3 Custer 6 p.m. Bold = Winner

CLASS ‘B’

Region 1B

Since there are nine teams in region 1B, Leola/Frederick Area and Waubay/Summit met prior to the first round. Leola/Frederick Area will now play Warner.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Leola/Frederick Area #8 Waubay/Summit 3-0 #9 Leola/Frederick Area #1 Warner 7:30 p.m. #5 Langford Area #4 Aberdeen Roncalli 7:30 p.m. #7 Wilmot #2 Northwestern 5:30 p.m. #6 Aberdeen Christian #3 Britton-Hecla 5:30 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 2B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Sully Buttes and North Central each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Lower Brule #8 North Central 3-0 #10 Sunshine Bible Academy #7 Sully Buttes 0-3 #8 North Central #1 Faulkton Area 7 p.m. #5 Ipswich #4 Highmore-Harrold 7 p.m. #7 Sully Buttes #2 Potter County 7 p.m. #6 Herreid/Selby Area #3 Miller 7 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 3B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Lake Preston and James Valley Christian each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Iroquois/Doland #8 Lake Preston 0-3 #10 Waverly-South Shore #7 James Valley Christian 0-3 #8 Lake Preston #1 Arlington 7 p.m. #5 De Smet #4 Estelline/Hendricks 7 p.m. #7 James Valley Christian #2 Wolsey-Wessington 7 p.m. #6 Hitchcock-Tulare #3 Castlewood 7 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 4B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Sioux Falls Lutheran and Howard each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Canistota #8 Sioux Falls Lutheran 1-3 #10 Mitchell Christian #7 Howard 0-3 #8 Sioux Falls Lutheran #1 Chester Area 6 p.m. #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary #4 Ethan 7:30 p.m. #7 Howard #2 Bridgewater-Emery TBA #6 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland #3 Colman-Egan 7:30 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 5B

Since there are nine teams in region 1B, Centerville and Freeman Academy/Marion met prior to the first round.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Freeman Academy/Marion #8 Centerville 0-3 #8 Centerville #1 Gayville-Volin 6:30 p.m. #5 Alcester-Hudson #4 Scotland 7:45 p.m. #7 Viborg-Hurley #2 Freeman 6:30 p.m. #6 Menno #3 Irene-Wakonda 6:30 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 6B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Wessington Springs and Corsica-Stickney each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Colome #8 Wessington Springs 0-3 #10 Marty #7 Corsica-Stickney 0-3 #8 Wessington Springs #1 Platte-Geddes TBA #5 Gregory #4 Avon 8 p.m. #7 Corsica-Stickney #2 Burke 6 p.m. #6 Tripp-Delmont/Armour #3 Kimball/White Lake 8 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 7B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Lyman and Wall each earned wins to advance to their next round game.

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time/Score #9 Lyman #8 Oelrichs 3-0 #10 Crazy Horse #7 Wall 0-3 #9 Lyman #1 Phillip 5:30 p.m. #5 Kadoka Area #4 Jones County 7 p.m. #7 Wall #2 White River 6:30 p.m. #6 New Underwood #3 Edgemont 6 p.m. Bold = Winner

Region 8B

Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Tiospaye Topa and McIntosh each earned wins to advance to their next round game.