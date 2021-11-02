Scoreboard: Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ Volleyball First Round Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the class ‘A’ and class ‘B’ high school volleyball playoffs began on November 1, however the majority of the round’s matches will be completed on Tuesday, November 2.
This story will update throughout the evening as final scores begin to come in.
CLASS ‘A’
Five games were completed on Monday in class ‘A’, while 48 teams are set to play in 24 games on Tuesday.
Region 1A
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time
|#8 Tiospa Zina
|#1 Florence/Henry
|6 p.m.
|#5 Milbank
|#4 Webster Area
|7:30 p.m.
|#7 Clark/Willow Lake
|#2 Redfield
|6 p.m.
|#6 Sisseton
|#3 Groton Area
|7:30 p.m.
Region 2A
Hamlin got the 3-0 win over Flandreau Indian.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#8 Flandreau Indian
|#1 Hamlin
|0-3
|#5 Great Plains Lutheran
|#4 Sioux Valley
|7 p.m.
|#7 Deuel
|#2 Elkton-Lake Benton
|7 p.m.
|#6 Flandreau
|#3 Deubrook Area
|7 p.m.
Region 3A
Garretson played West Central on Monday, November 1.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#8 Tri-Valley
|#1 Sioux Falls Christian
|6 p.m.
|#5 McCook Central/Montrose
|#4 Baltic
|7:30 p.m.
|#7 West Central
|#2 Garretson
|0-3
|#6 Dell Rapids
|#3 Madison
|7:00 p.m.
Region 4A
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time
|#8 Vermillion
|#1 Dakota Valley
|7 p.m.
|#5 Canton
|#4 Parker
|7 p.m.
|#7 Beresford
|#2 Tea Area
|7 p.m.
|#6 Lennox
|#3 Elk Point-Jefferson
|7 p.m.
Region 5A
With seven teams in the region, top-seeded Mount Vernon/Plankinton earned the first round bye.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time
|#5 Bon Homme
|#4 Parkston
|6 p.m.
|#7 Hanson
|#2 Wagner
|7:30 p.m.
|#6 Andes Central/Dakota Christian
|#3 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
|7 p.m.
Region 6A
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time
|#8 McLaughlin
|#1 Mobridge-Pollock
|7:30 p.m.
|#5 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
|#4 Chamberlain
|6:30 p.m.
|#7 Crow Creek
|#2 Winner
|7:45 p.m.
|#6 Dupree
|#3 Stanley County
|6 p.m.
Region 7A
Region 7A played all of their first round games on November 1. Top-seeded Lakota Tech earned the first round bye.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Score
|#5 Little Wound
|#4 Todd County
|0-3
|#7 St. Francis Indian
|#2 Pine Ridge
|0-3
|#6 Bennett County
|#3 Red Cloud
|3-2
Region 8A
The 8A top seed is Rapid City Christian and they received a first round bye.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time
|#5 Hot Springs
|#4 St. Thomas More
|6 p.m.
|#7 Lead-Deadwood
|#2 Hill City
|6 p.m.
|#6 Belle Fourche
|#3 Custer
|6 p.m.
CLASS ‘B’
Region 1B
Since there are nine teams in region 1B, Leola/Frederick Area and Waubay/Summit met prior to the first round. Leola/Frederick Area will now play Warner.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Leola/Frederick Area
|#8 Waubay/Summit
|3-0
|#9 Leola/Frederick Area
|#1 Warner
|7:30 p.m.
|#5 Langford Area
|#4 Aberdeen Roncalli
|7:30 p.m.
|#7 Wilmot
|#2 Northwestern
|5:30 p.m.
|#6 Aberdeen Christian
|#3 Britton-Hecla
|5:30 p.m.
Region 2B
Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Sully Buttes and North Central each earned wins to advance to their next round game.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Lower Brule
|#8 North Central
|3-0
|#10 Sunshine Bible Academy
|#7 Sully Buttes
|0-3
|#8 North Central
|#1 Faulkton Area
|7 p.m.
|#5 Ipswich
|#4 Highmore-Harrold
|7 p.m.
|#7 Sully Buttes
|#2 Potter County
|7 p.m.
|#6 Herreid/Selby Area
|#3 Miller
|7 p.m.
Region 3B
Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Lake Preston and James Valley Christian each earned wins to advance to their next round game.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Iroquois/Doland
|#8 Lake Preston
|0-3
|#10 Waverly-South Shore
|#7 James Valley Christian
|0-3
|#8 Lake Preston
|#1 Arlington
|7 p.m.
|#5 De Smet
|#4 Estelline/Hendricks
|7 p.m.
|#7 James Valley Christian
|#2 Wolsey-Wessington
|7 p.m.
|#6 Hitchcock-Tulare
|#3 Castlewood
|7 p.m.
Region 4B
Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Sioux Falls Lutheran and Howard each earned wins to advance to their next round game.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Canistota
|#8 Sioux Falls Lutheran
|1-3
|#10 Mitchell Christian
|#7 Howard
|0-3
|#8 Sioux Falls Lutheran
|#1 Chester Area
|6 p.m.
|#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary
|#4 Ethan
|7:30 p.m.
|#7 Howard
|#2 Bridgewater-Emery
|TBA
|#6 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
|#3 Colman-Egan
|7:30 p.m.
Region 5B
Since there are nine teams in region 1B, Centerville and Freeman Academy/Marion met prior to the first round.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Freeman Academy/Marion
|#8 Centerville
|0-3
|#8 Centerville
|#1 Gayville-Volin
|6:30 p.m.
|#5 Alcester-Hudson
|#4 Scotland
|7:45 p.m.
|#7 Viborg-Hurley
|#2 Freeman
|6:30 p.m.
|#6 Menno
|#3 Irene-Wakonda
|6:30 p.m.
Region 6B
Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Wessington Springs and Corsica-Stickney each earned wins to advance to their next round game.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Colome
|#8 Wessington Springs
|0-3
|#10 Marty
|#7 Corsica-Stickney
|0-3
|#8 Wessington Springs
|#1 Platte-Geddes
|TBA
|#5 Gregory
|#4 Avon
|8 p.m.
|#7 Corsica-Stickney
|#2 Burke
|6 p.m.
|#6 Tripp-Delmont/Armour
|#3 Kimball/White Lake
|8 p.m.
Region 7B
Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Lyman and Wall each earned wins to advance to their next round game.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Lyman
|#8 Oelrichs
|3-0
|#10 Crazy Horse
|#7 Wall
|0-3
|#9 Lyman
|#1 Phillip
|5:30 p.m.
|#5 Kadoka Area
|#4 Jones County
|7 p.m.
|#7 Wall
|#2 White River
|6:30 p.m.
|#6 New Underwood
|#3 Edgemont
|6 p.m.
Region 8B
Two games were played prior to Tuesday’s contests. Tiospaye Topa and McIntosh each earned wins to advance to their next round game.
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Game Time/Score
|#9 Takini
|#8 Tiospaye Topa
|0-3
|#10 Wakpala
|#7 McIntosh
|0-3
|#8 Tiospaye Topa
|#1 Timber Lake
|5:30 p.m.
|#5 Newell
|#4 Harding County
|6:30 p.m.
|#7 McIntosh
|#2 Faith
|5:30 p.m.
|#6 Lemmon
|#3 Bison
|6:30 p.m.