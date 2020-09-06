Saturday night scoreboard – September 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
Roosevelt 42 Lincoln 19

High School Volleyball
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23

Northwestern def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

Waverly-South Shore def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10

Gregory Triangular

Colome def. Gregory, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Colome def. Jones County, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Stanley County Triangular

Timber Lake def. White River, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25

White River def. Stanley County, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25

Girls High School Soccer
Aberdeen Central 3 Rapid City Stevens 1
Pierre 2 Rapid City Central 2
Tea Area 3 Groton Area 0

Boys High School Soccer
Pierre 0 Rapid City Central 0
Rapid City Stevens 3 Aberdeen Central 0
Tea Area 10 Groton Area 0

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls 11 Chicago 4

