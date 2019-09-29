Saturday night scoreboard – September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s scores from across KELOLAND.
USHL
Sioux Falls 6 Des Moines 3
NAHL
Austin 3 Aberdeen 2 (OT)
College Football
Northern State 20 St. Cloud St. 17
SMSU 35 Upper Iowa 28
Dordt 57 DWU 22
Northwestern 45 Jamestown 6
Valley City State 10 Dakota St. 6
Mayville State 34 Presentation 15
Dixie State 28 South Dakota School of Mines 16
College Volleyball
Augustana 3 Minot State 1″
Northern State 3 USF 1
SMSU 3 MSU-Moorhead 0
Dordt 3 DWU 2
Dakota State 3 Dickinson State 1
Northwestern 3 Jamestown 0
Briar Cliff 3 Mount Marty 1
Women’s College Soccer
SDSU 4 New Mexico State 0
College of St. Mary 3 DWU 0
Dordt 2 Concordia 2
Northwestern 3 Doane 0
Midland 5 Mount Marty 0
Men’s College Soccer
Northwestern 2 Doane 0
Concordia 5 Dordt 0
Midland 2 Mount Marty 0
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 1 Harrisburg 0
Huron 3 Pierre 2
James Valley Christian 3 Freeman Academy 0
O’Gorman 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0
Rapid City Central 1 Spearfish 0
St. Thomas More 8 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Tea Area 1 Groton Area 0
Watertown 3 Lincoln 1
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2 Harrisburg 1
Lincoln 0 Watertown 0
Rapid City Central 3 Spearfish 0
St. Thomas More 10 Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Tea Area 8 Groton Area 0
Boys Golf
ESD Championship
1 Yankton +15 303
2 Watertown +24 312
3 Harrisburg +25 313
4 Brandon Valley +30 318
5 Mitchell +35 323
6 Aberdeen Central +38 326
7 Pierre +67 355
8 Brookings +70 358
9 Huron +72 360
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-9, 25-12
Huron def. Brookings, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-10, 25-6, 25-8
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Belle Fourche Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Hill City def. Lyman, 25-12, 25-14
Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-6, 25-6
Pool B
Belle Fourche def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-15, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-11
Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-5, 25-11
Pool C
Philip def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-22, 25-17
Philip def. Rapid City Christian, 25-23, 25-23
Rapid City Christian def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-21, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis, 25-22, 25-18
Sturgis def. Rapid City Central JV, 26-24, 25-20
Sturgis def. Philip, 26-24, 25-20
Central South Dakota Conference Tournament
First Round
Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-5
Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-19, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24
Eastern SD Volleyball Classic
First Round
Dakota Valley def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-10
Tea Area def. Webster, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Chamberlain, 25-13, 25-21
Winner def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal
Chamberlain def. Milbank, 18-25, 25-18, 28-26
Webster def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-21
Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-14
Winner def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-19
Seventh Place
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-17
Fifth Place
Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-21
Third Place
Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-18
Championship
Dakota Valley def. Winner, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18
Kimball-White Lake Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Colome def. Iroquois, 15-25, 25-21, 25-4
Kadoka Area def. Colome, 25-17, 25-8
Kadoka Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-20, 25-23
Kadoka Area def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-8
Kimball/White Lake def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-10
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-20, 25-15
Pool B
Burke def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-4
Burke def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-23
Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-17
Canistota def. Wessington Springs, 25-17, 25-23
Jones County def. Canistota, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20
Wessington Springs def. Jones County, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22
Seventh Place
Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-19
Fifth Place
Colome def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-23
Third Place
Canistota def. Kimball/White Lake, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20
Championship
Kadoka Area def. Burke, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 25-13, 25-12
Crow Creek def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-23
Crow Creek def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-11
Custer def. Crazy Horse, 25-19, 25-11
Custer def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-16
Custer def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-18
Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-16, 25-15
Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 17-25, 25-23
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-15
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-20
Todd County def. Crazy Horse, 25-15, 25-11
Pool B
Pine Ridge def. Lower Brule, 25-10, 25-5
Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-17, 25-9
St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 25-16, 25-13
White River def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-17
White River def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-7
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12
Semifinal
Custer def. White River, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-22
Third Place
White River def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 25-18
Championship
Pine Ridge def. Custer, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)
Play-In
McIntosh def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-16, 25-15
First RoundBison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-10, 25-7
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-3, 25-17
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-10, 25-17
Second Round
Faith def. Newell, 25-10, 25-20
Harding County def. Bison, 25-14, 25-14
Third Round
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-13
Harding County def. Newell, 26-14, 23-25, 25-18
Consolation Bracket
Harding County def. Timber Lake, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Consolation Championship
Lemmon def. Harding County, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Championship
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-17, 25-14
Orange City, Iowa Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Christian, 18-21, 21-17, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 21-14, 21-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Cherokee, Washington, Iowa, 21-13, 19-21, 15-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 10-21, 21-16, 15-12
Sioux Falls Christian def. Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa, 21-16, 21-17
Sanford Pentagon Tournament
Red Division
Pool A
Colman-Egan def. Hanson, 2-1
Colman-Egan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-0
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Hanson, 2-1
Pool B
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16
Langford def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0
Langford def. Freeman, 2-0
Pool C
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 25-11
Bridgewater-Emery def. Great Plains Lutheran, 2-0
Great Plains Lutheran def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-15
Quarterfinal
Great Plains Lutheran def. Freeman, 2-1
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-0
Semifinal
Colman-Egan def. Great Plains Lutheran, 2-1
Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-0
Fifth Place
Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-1
Third Place
Colman-Egan def. Langford, 2-1
Great Plains Lutheran def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-1
Orange Division
Pool A
Groton Area def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Groton Area, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18
Pool B
Ethan def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-13
Ethan def. Parkston, 2-0
Parkston def. Dell Rapids, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15
Pool C
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Bon Homme, 2-0
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-22
Sioux Valley def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-14
Quarterfinal
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 2-0
Parkston def. Sioux Valley, 2-0
Semifinal
Ethan def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 2-1
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 2-0
Fifth Place
Sioux Valley def. Groton Area, 2-1
Third Place
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Parkston, 2-0
Championship
Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 2-0
Blue Division
Pool A
Mitchell def. Vermillion, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Vermillion, 2-0
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-8
Pool B
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Parker, 2-0
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Warner, 25-18, 25-19
Parker def. Warner, 25-13, 25-21
Pool C
Chester def. Madison, 2-0
Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0
Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Madison, 2-1
Quarterfinal
Chester def. Parker, 2-1
Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Mitchell, 2-0
Semifinal
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0
Fifth Place
Parker def. Mitchell, 2-0
Third Place
Central Lyon, Iowa def. Chester, 2-1