Saturday night scoreboard – September 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s scores from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Brandon Valley 29 Aberdeen Central 21
Lincoln 37 Washington 14
O’Gorman 27 Roosevelt 20
Harrisburg 35 Rapid City Stevens 14
College Football
SDSU 38 Drake 10
Houston Baptist 53 USD 53
MSU-Mankato 27 Augustana 7
USF 34 Winona State 12
Northern St. 14 Minot St. 10
Wayne St. 16 SMSU 13 (OT)
Briar Cliff 47 DWU 0
Northwestern 26 Midland 25
Morningside 56 Dordt 14
Boys High School Soccer
Aberdeen Central 4 Yankton 1
James Valley Christian 1 Vermillion 1
Mitchell 2 Harrisburg 1
Sioux Falls Christian 8 Groton Area 0
St. Thomas More 4 Belle Fourche 4
Girls High School Soccer
Mitchell 3 Harrisburg 1
Sioux Falls Christian 3 Groton Area 0
St. Thomas More 2 Belle Fourche 2
Yankton 2 Aberdeen Central 1
College Volleyball
USD 3 Iowa 2
LSU 3 SDSU 0
Augustana 3 St. Edward’s 1
Augustana 3 St. Mary’s 0
Northern St. 3 Missouri Western St. 1
Northern St. 3 Truman St. 0
SMSU 3 Lewis University 0
USF 3 Harding University 0
USF 3 Texas Woman’s University 0
Dakota St. 3 Friends 0
Montana Western 3 Dakota St. 2
Jamestown 3 DWU 0
Northwestern 3 Mount Marty 0
Dordt 3 Briar Cliff 0
High School Volleyball
Little Wound def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Northwestern def. Madison, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Arlington Tournament
Burke def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-15
Burke def. Faulkton, 31-29, 25-13
Burke def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 25-11
Burke def. Warner, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22
Deubrook def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-13
Deubrook def. Burke, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Warner, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-13, 25-18
Faulkton def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12
Faulkton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Faulkton def. Warner, 25-23, 25-17
Faulkton def. Deubrook, 25-13, 25-9
Warner def. Arlington, 25-17, 26-24
Warner def. Deubrook, 25-18, 25-10
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Baltic def. Parker, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18
Beresford def. Sioux Valley, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13
Chester def. Flandreau, 25-10, 25-11
McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-17, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-16
Parker def. Flandreau, 25-20, 25-12
Semifinal
Chester def. Baltic, 25-15, 25-7
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-17
Seventh Place
Flandreau def. Sioux Valley, 28-26, 23-25, 25-19
Fifth Place
Garretson def. Parker, 25-22, 25-19
Third Place
Baltic def. Beresford, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21
Championship
McCook Central/Montrose def. Chester, 26-24, 27-25, 26-24
Clark-Willow Lake Tournament
Great Plains Lutheran def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-19
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Redfield, 29-27, 25-22
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-13
Redfield def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-7
Redfield def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-14, 25-15
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 25-12
Lennox Tournament
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17
Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-22
Tea Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-23, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock Tournament
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Leola/Frederick, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23
Ipswich def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-16
Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central, 25-17, 25-15
Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 25-20, 25-13
Consolation Semifinal
McLaughlin def. Leola/Frederick, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
North Central def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-9
Semifinal
Ipswich def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-10, 25-23
Seventh Place
Leola/Frederick def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-19
Fifth Place
North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-12
Third Place
Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-9
Championship
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 25-18
Philip Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Faith def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-12
Faith def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 25-5
Kadoka Area def. Faith, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22