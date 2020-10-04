Saturday night scoreboard – October 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Football
DWU 29 Doane 26
Northwestern 48 Dordt 40
Dickinson St. 35 Presentation 6
Waldorf 20 Dakota St. 14
High School Volleyball
Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central, 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-13
DeSmet def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Estelline/Hendricks def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19
James Valley Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19
Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6
Kimball/White Lake def. Canistota, 25-18, 25-14, 26-24
Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-19, 27-25, 25-11
Redfield def. Belle Fourche, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11
Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-9, 15-11
Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Great Plains Conference
Burke def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-17, 25-14
Burke def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-19
Burke def. Colome, 25-23, 25-14
Lead-Deadwood Invite
Semifinal
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-20, 25-15
Terry Peak Pool A
Edgemont def. Bison, 25-23, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-10
Twn Cities Tournament
Lexington, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-16, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 26-24
Round Robin Tournament
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11