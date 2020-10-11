Saturday night scoreboard – October 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Brandon Valley 39 Washington 0
Stanley County 34 Hot Springs 0
Boys High School Soccer
Class A Semifinals
Sioux Falls Christian 5 St. Thomas More 0
Tea Area 4 Vermillion 0
Class AA Quarterfinals
Rapid City Stevens 3 Washington 1
Roosevelt 2 Aberdeen Central 1
O’Gorman 3 Spearfish 2
Watertown 1 Lincoln 0
Girls High School Soccer
Class A Semifinals
West Central 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0
Tea Area 4 Vermillion 2
Class AA Quarterfinals
O’Gorman 2 Aberdeen Central 0
Brandon Valley 3 Watertown 0
Roosevelt 1 Harrisburg 1 (Roosevelt wins 3-2 in Penalty Kicks)
Rapid City Stevens 3 Rapid City Central 1
High School Volleyball
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 7-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10
Centerville def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15
Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Kadoka Area def. Faith, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Faulkton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
Madison def. Ethan, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16
Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
New Underwood def. Jones County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Pierre def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-8
Potter County def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Chester Challenge
Deubrook Area def. Arlington, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14
Chester def. Winner, 28-26, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-7
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21
Sioux Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 32-30, 25-23, 25-17
Warner def. Parker, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18
Dupree Triangular
Edgemont def. Dupree, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21
Newell def. Dupree, 3-0
Newell def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12
South Dakota-Wyoming Border Wars Tournament
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-10
St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18
St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-15, 30-28
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Douglas, 25-4
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-8
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-11
College Football
Dordt 66 Jamestown 13
Dickinson St. 24 Dakota St. 3
Valley City St. 35 Presentation 0