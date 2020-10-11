Saturday night scoreboard – October 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

Brandon Valley 39 Washington 0

Stanley County 34 Hot Springs 0

Boys High School Soccer

Class A Semifinals

Sioux Falls Christian 5 St. Thomas More 0

Tea Area 4 Vermillion 0

Class AA Quarterfinals

Rapid City Stevens 3 Washington 1

Roosevelt 2 Aberdeen Central 1

O’Gorman 3 Spearfish 2

Watertown 1 Lincoln 0

Girls High School Soccer

Class A Semifinals

West Central 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Tea Area 4 Vermillion 2

Class AA Quarterfinals

O’Gorman 2 Aberdeen Central 0

Brandon Valley 3 Watertown 0

Roosevelt 1 Harrisburg 1 (Roosevelt wins 3-2 in Penalty Kicks)

Rapid City Stevens 3 Rapid City Central 1

High School Volleyball

Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 7-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

Centerville def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15

Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Kadoka Area def. Faith, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Faulkton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Madison def. Ethan, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

New Underwood def. Jones County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Pierre def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-8

Potter County def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Chester Challenge

Deubrook Area def. Arlington, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14

Chester def. Winner, 28-26, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-7

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21

Sioux Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 32-30, 25-23, 25-17

Warner def. Parker, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18

Dupree Triangular

Edgemont def. Dupree, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21

Newell def. Dupree, 3-0

Newell def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12

South Dakota-Wyoming Border Wars Tournament

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-10

St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18

St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-15, 30-28

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Douglas, 25-4

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-8

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-11

College Football

Dordt 66 Jamestown 13

Dickinson St. 24 Dakota St. 3

Valley City St. 35 Presentation 0