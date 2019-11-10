Saturday night scoreboard – November 9th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Football
Illinois State 27 SDSU 18
USD 56 Youngstown State 21
Augustana 26 Winona State 25
MSU Mankato 42 USF 39
Concordia-St. Paul 24 SMSU 14
Northwestern 44 Hastings 17
DWU 31 Jamestown 14
Dordt 43 Briar Cliff 7
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 90 Arkansas-Monticello
Northwestern 69 Viterbo 66
Dakota state 83 Oak Hills 61
Dordt 94 Ozark Christian College 70
Mount Marty 85 Mayville State 77
Southern Nazarene 67 Northern State 61
Briar Cliff 112 Presentation 71
Pittsburg State 62 USF 55
Women’s College Basketball
USD 66 Green Bay 60
SMSU 76 Ouachita Baptist 50
Northwestern 84 Haskell Indian Nation 72
Dakota State 95 McPherson 83
Central Missouri 62 Northern State 50
Dordt 89 Presentation 43
Women’s College Soccer
Summit League Championship
SDSU 1 Denver 1 (SDSU wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)
College Volleyball
Augustana 3 Minot State 1
SMSU 3 MSU Moorhead 0
Northern State 3 USF 1
Midland 3 Dordt 1
College of Saint Mary 3 Northwestern 1
High School Volleyball
Roosevelt 3 Brandon Valley 0
O’Gorman 3 Harrisburg 0