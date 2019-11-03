Saturday night scoreboard – November 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Football
SDSU 35 Missouri State 14
Western Illinois 38 USD 34
Augustana 21 Concordia-St. Paul 20
USF 47 Upper Iowa 10
Northern State 49 U-Mary 21
Winona State 41 SMSU 13
Northwestern 38 Briar Cliff 7
Dordt 70 Hastings 28
Valley City State 30 Dakota State 18
Men’s College Basketball
USD 72 Concordia-St. Paul 61
DWU 80 Dakota State 62
Mount Marty 90 Presentation 54
Northwestern 99 Valley City State 68
Women’s College Basketball
DWU 94 Dakota State 74
Mount Marty 70 Presentation 53
College Volleyball
Augustana 3 SMSU 0
Northern State 3 U-Mary 0
Wayne State 3 USF 0
Northwestern 3 Hastings 0
Dordt 3 Doane 2
Midland 3 DWU 1
College of Saint Mary 3 Mount Marty 0
USHL
Omaha 3 Sioux Falls 0