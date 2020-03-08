Saturday night scoreboard – March 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Summit League Tournament
Women’s Quarterfinals
USD 99 Omaha 40
SDSU 72 UND 43
Men’s Quarterfinals
Purdue Fort Wayne 77 SDSU 74
NDSU 71 Denver 69
Boys High School Basketball
Yankton 65 Sturgis 39
Huron 84 Douglas 58
Roosevelt 68 Mitchell 50
Washington 69 Spearfish 47
Rapid City Stevens 74 Harrisburg 49
O’Gorman 77 Watertown 58
Brandon Valley 52 Aberdeen Central 48
Rapid City Central 52 Lincoln 48
USHL
Fargo 3 Sioux Falls 2 (Final/Shootout)
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 120 Memphis 112
College Baseball
SDSU 9 Air Force 7
USF 10 Grand Valley St. 4
Grand Valley St. 7 USF 1
SMSU 13 DWU 3
College Softball
SDSU 5 Loyola Chicago 2
SDSU 10 Holy Cross 0
Indiana 9 USD 0
Augustana 4 Adelphi 1
Saginaw Valley St. 9 Augustana 3