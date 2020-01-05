Saturday night scoreboard – January 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 91 Western Illinois 56
USF 65 Augustana 59
Northern St. 72 Winona St. 68
SMSU 62 Wayne St. 59
Dakota St. 91 Oglala Lakota 59
Northwestern 97 Doane 95 (2OT)
Concordia 91 Dordt 79
Morningside 74 DWU 60
Mount Marty 85 Waldorf 79
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 75 Western Illinois 45
USF 76 Augustana 72
Northern St. 69 Winona St. 49
Wayne St. 79 SMSU 62
Dakota St. 102 Oglala Lakota 39
Mount Marty 72 College of St. Mary 66
Northwestern 85 Doane 44
Concordia 69 Dordt 55
Morningside 84 DWU 62
USHL
Sioux Falls 2 Team USA 1
Boys High School Basketball
Belle Fourche 59, Lemmon 46
Brookings 52, Pierre 50
Canistota 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
Chester 48, McCook Central/Montrose 33
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 85, Todd County 66
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Winner 59
Faith 59, Mott-Regent, N.D. 20
Flandreau 77, Castlewood 59
Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 81, Aberdeen Central 79, 2OT
Harding County 60, Edgemont 27
Harrisburg 63, Douglas 44
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Stanley County 55
Huron 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Janesville Parker, Wis. 37, Beresford 33
Kadoka Area 47, Hill City 33
Lake Preston 66, Deubrook 49
Lower Brule 52, Kimball/White Lake 44
Lower Brule 52, White Lake 44
Madison 72, Red Cloud 62
Pine Ridge 78, Parkston 58
Potter County 65, Leola/Frederick 60
Rapid City Central 84, Dickinson, N.D. 54
Rapid City Stevens 69, Watertown 29
Sturgis Brown 72, Lead-Deadwood 55
Waubay/Summit 59, Ipswich 50
Wessington Springs 63, Highmore-Harrold 51
Aberdeen Roncalli Classic
Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Christian 65
St. Thomas More 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 28
Girls High School Basketball
Belle Fourche 49, Wall 37
Beresford 59, Parker 38
Crow Creek 56, West Central 54
Dakota Valley 58, Viborg-Hurley 56
Dickinson, N.D. 52, Rapid City Central 51
Estelline/Hendricks 34, James Valley Christian 33
Florence/Henry 48, Warner 31
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 58, Aberdeen Central 45
Harding County 51, Edgemont 46
Harrisburg 69, Douglas 15
Herreid/Selby Area 76, Stanley County 20
Hill City 60, Kadoka Area 34
Ipswich 43, Waubay/Summit 41
Lyman 45, Philip 35
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Platte-Geddes 41
Newell 65, McIntosh 33
Pierre 34, Brookings 23
Pine Ridge 71, Madison 50
Potter County 43, Leola/Frederick 13
Rapid City Stevens 68, Watertown 39
Red Cloud 57, Vermillion 43
Redfield 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Yankton 26
Sturgis Brown 34, Lead-Deadwood 29
Sully Buttes 55, Mobridge-Pollock 38
Wagner 44, Sioux Falls Christian 37
Waverly-South Shore 49, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13
White River 59, New Underwood 30
Winner 59, Parkston 35
Aberdeen Roncalli Classic
Aberdeen Christian 64, McLaughlin 55
St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 39
High School Wrestling
McCook Central/Montrose Tournament
1 Canton 269.0
2 McCook Central/Montrose 176.0
3 Winner 170.0
4 Kimball/WhiteLake/Platte-Geddes 152.0
5 Burke/Gregory 130.0
6 Parker 114.0
7 Bon Homme/Scotland 102.5
8 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 102.0
8 Philip Area 102.0
10 Howard 90.0
11 Elk Point-Jefferson 75.0
12 WessingtonSprings/Woonsocket/Wolsey/Wessington 59.0
13 Kingsbury County 46.0
14 Marion/Freeman 45.0
15 Lyman 43.0
16 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 38.0
17 Flandreau 30.5
18 Potter County 24.0
19 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0.0
Big Stone Therapies Border Battle
Milbank Area 42, Border West 25, Minn.
United Clay Becker, Minn. 41, Sioux Falls Washington 29
Minneota, Minn. 65, Lennox 15
Harrisburg 40, Worthington, Minn. 24
Worthington, Minn. 49, Milbank 24
Border West, Minn. 38, Sioux Falls Washington 34
United Clay Becker, Minn. 63, Lennox 13
Harrisburg 44, Minneota, Minn. 22
Minneota, Minn. 52, Milbank Area 19
Worthington, Minn. 53, Sioux Falls Washington 22
Border West, Minn. 60, Lennox 16
Harrisburg 43, United Clay Becker, Minn. 22
United Clay Becker, Minn. 55, Milbank Area 21
Minneota, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 18
Worthington, Minn. 63, Lennox 15
Harrisburg 59, Border West, Minn. 18