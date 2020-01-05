Saturday night scoreboard – January 4th

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 91 Western Illinois 56
USF 65 Augustana 59
Northern St. 72 Winona St. 68
SMSU 62 Wayne St. 59
Dakota St. 91 Oglala Lakota 59
Northwestern 97 Doane 95 (2OT)
Concordia 91 Dordt 79
Morningside 74 DWU 60
Mount Marty 85 Waldorf 79

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 75 Western Illinois 45
USF 76 Augustana 72
Northern St. 69 Winona St. 49
Wayne St. 79 SMSU 62
Dakota St. 102 Oglala Lakota 39
Mount Marty 72 College of St. Mary 66
Northwestern 85 Doane 44
Concordia 69 Dordt 55
Morningside 84 DWU 62

USHL
Sioux Falls 2 Team USA 1

Boys High School Basketball

Belle Fourche 59, Lemmon 46

Brookings 52, Pierre 50

Canistota 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

Chester 48, McCook Central/Montrose 33

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 85, Todd County 66

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Winner 59

Faith 59, Mott-Regent, N.D. 20

Flandreau 77, Castlewood 59

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 81, Aberdeen Central 79, 2OT

Harding County 60, Edgemont 27

Harrisburg 63, Douglas 44

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Stanley County 55

Huron 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Janesville Parker, Wis. 37, Beresford 33

Kadoka Area 47, Hill City 33

Lake Preston 66, Deubrook 49

Lower Brule 52, Kimball/White Lake 44

Lower Brule 52, White Lake 44

Madison 72, Red Cloud 62

Pine Ridge 78, Parkston 58

Potter County 65, Leola/Frederick 60

Rapid City Central 84, Dickinson, N.D. 54

Rapid City Stevens 69, Watertown 29

Sturgis Brown 72, Lead-Deadwood 55

Waubay/Summit 59, Ipswich 50

Wessington Springs 63, Highmore-Harrold 51

Aberdeen Roncalli Classic

Sisseton 66, Aberdeen Christian 65

St. Thomas More 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 28

Girls High School Basketball

Belle Fourche 49, Wall 37

Beresford 59, Parker 38

Crow Creek 56, West Central 54

Dakota Valley 58, Viborg-Hurley 56

Dickinson, N.D. 52, Rapid City Central 51

Estelline/Hendricks 34, James Valley Christian 33

Florence/Henry 48, Warner 31

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 58, Aberdeen Central 45

Harding County 51, Edgemont 46

Harrisburg 69, Douglas 15

Herreid/Selby Area 76, Stanley County 20

Hill City 60, Kadoka Area 34

Ipswich 43, Waubay/Summit 41

Lyman 45, Philip 35

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Platte-Geddes 41

Newell 65, McIntosh 33

Pierre 34, Brookings 23

Pine Ridge 71, Madison 50

Potter County 43, Leola/Frederick 13

Rapid City Stevens 68, Watertown 39

Red Cloud 57, Vermillion 43

Redfield 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Yankton 26

Sturgis Brown 34, Lead-Deadwood 29

Sully Buttes 55, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Wagner 44, Sioux Falls Christian 37

Waverly-South Shore 49, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13

White River 59, New Underwood 30

Winner 59, Parkston 35

Aberdeen Roncalli Classic

Aberdeen Christian 64, McLaughlin 55

St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 39

High School Wrestling
McCook Central/Montrose Tournament

1 Canton 269.0
2 McCook Central/Montrose 176.0
3 Winner 170.0
4 Kimball/WhiteLake/Platte-Geddes 152.0
5 Burke/Gregory 130.0
6 Parker 114.0
7 Bon Homme/Scotland 102.5
8 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 102.0
8 Philip Area 102.0
10 Howard 90.0
11 Elk Point-Jefferson 75.0
12 WessingtonSprings/Woonsocket/Wolsey/Wessington 59.0
13 Kingsbury County 46.0
14 Marion/Freeman 45.0
15 Lyman 43.0
16 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 38.0
17 Flandreau 30.5
18 Potter County 24.0
19 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0.0

Big Stone Therapies Border Battle
Milbank Area 42, Border West 25, Minn.

United Clay Becker, Minn. 41, Sioux Falls Washington 29

Minneota, Minn. 65, Lennox 15

Harrisburg 40, Worthington, Minn. 24

Worthington, Minn. 49, Milbank 24

Border West, Minn. 38, Sioux Falls Washington 34

United Clay Becker, Minn. 63, Lennox 13

Harrisburg 44, Minneota, Minn. 22

Minneota, Minn. 52, Milbank Area 19

Worthington, Minn. 53, Sioux Falls Washington 22

Border West, Minn. 60, Lennox 16

Harrisburg 43, United Clay Becker, Minn. 22

United Clay Becker, Minn. 55, Milbank Area 21

Minneota, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Washington 18

Worthington, Minn. 63, Lennox 15

Harrisburg 59, Border West, Minn. 18

