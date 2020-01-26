Saturday night scoreboard – January 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball

USD 91 Oral Roberts 80

MSU Mankato 89 Augustana 77

USF 87 Winona St. 75 (OT)

Minnesota Duluth 87 Northern St. 79

Upper Iowa 80 SMSU 77

Dordt 75 Doane 69

Morningside 91 Mount Marty 72

Viterbo 80 Dakota St. 70

Women’s College Basketball

MSU Mankato 61 Augustana 60

Winona St. 78 USF 76

Minnesota Duluth 56 Northern St. 39

SMSU 76 Upper Iowa 51

DWU 80 College of St. Mary 56

Dordt 76 Doane 59

Morningside 91 Mount Marty 63

Dakota St. 89 Viterbo 88 (2OT)

USHL

Sioux Falls 4 Madison 1

NBA G-League

Rio Grande Valley 110 Sioux Falls 96

College Wrestling

SMSU 47 York College 6

Northern Oklahoma A&M 25 SMSU 17

Northern St. New Mexico Highlands 3

Northern St. 24 Fort Hays St. 19

Western 20 Northern St. 17

High School Wrestling

Brandon Valley 52 Spearfish 23

Brandon Valley 39 Rapid City Central 28

Brandon Valley 39 Rapid City Stevens 33

Brandon Valley 32 Sturgis 20

Pierre 62 Yankton 6

Pierre 39 Rapid City Stevens 27

Pierre 57 Spearfish 16

Pierre 45 Sturgis 20

Pierre 49 Rapid City Central 22

Harrisburg 54 Spearfish 15

Harrisburg 54 Spearfish 21

Harrisburg 36 Rapid City Central 35

Sturgis 39 Harrisburg 36

Sturgis 60 Roosevelt 22

Rapid City Central 52 Roosevelt 21

Rapid City Central 40 Mitchell 25

Rapid City Central 58 Yankton 18

Rapid City Stevens 58 Roosevelt 21

Roosevelt 40 Spearfish 23

Dak XII Tournament

Canton, 197 points

Madison, 139.5

Dell Rapids, 135.5

West Central, 114

Elk Point-Jefferson, 113

Lennox, 90

Tea Area, 87.5

Vermillion, 79.5

Tri-Valley, 70

Dakota Valley, 33

Kingsbury County Invitational

Canby, 188.5

Redfield Area, 185.5

Brookings, 135

Kingsbury County, 116

Sioux Falls Washington, 104.5

Sisseton, 97.5

Groton Area, 72

Lyman County, 71.5

Faulkton Area, 69

Canton, 67.5

Sioux Valley, 54

Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 43

Hamlin, 42

Viborg-Hurley, 38

Flandreau, 34

Warner/Northwestern, 11

Tiospa Zina, 5

Britton/Hecla, 0

High School Boys Basketball

Belle Fourche 68, Bowman County, N.D. 56

Brookings 68, Fairmont, Minn. 67

Huron 58, Aberdeen Central 49

Ipswich 58, James Valley Christian 51

Lead-Deadwood 41, Hot Springs 23

McLaughlin 86, Miller 67

Mobridge-Pollock 67, Ellendale, N.D. 25

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Flandreau Indian 66

Potter County 57, Wolsey-Wessington 47

Rapid City Central 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 47

Waubay/Summit 58, Faulkton 55

Yankton 58, Sturgis Brown 29

DVC Tournament

Championship

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Arlington 57

Third Place

Colman-Egan 55, Lake Preston 43

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Aberdeen Christian 70, Corsica/Stickney 59

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Faith 40

Canistota 65, White River 43

DeSmet 67, Viborg-Hurley 56

Parkston 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Platte-Geddes 57, Hanson 42

St. Thomas More 57 Sioux Valley 48

Tea Area 58, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 22

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 47

Belle Fourche 36, Bowman County, N.D. 29

Corsica-Stickney 59 Burke 34

Brookings 47, Fairmont, Minn. 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Dell Rapids 35

Faulkton 61, Waubay/Summit 39

Florence/Henry 65, Great Plains Lutheran 34

Ipswich 45, James Valley Christian 35

Lead-Deadwood 44, Hot Springs 39

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Ellendale, N.D. 31

New Underwood 34, Wall 32

Potter County 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Rapid City Stevens 40

Yankton 53, Sturgis Brown 29

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Third Place

Arlington 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 31

Great Plains Conference Classic

Centerville 54, Alcester-Hudson 43

Marty Indian 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

3rd Place

Lemmon 51, Timber Lake 44

5th Place

Harding County 52, Bison 38

7th Place

McIntosh 55, Tiospaye Topa 20

Championship

Faith 65, Dupree 38