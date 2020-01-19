Saturday night scoreboard – January 18th

1  of  84
Closings & Delays
Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Bethany Mennonite Church Britton Lutheran Parish Centerville United Church of Christ Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Community Church - Sioux Falls Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Huron City of Jasper Clear Lake United Methodist Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith United Lutheran First Baptist Church Chancellor First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Chuch First Presbyterian Church First Reformed Church First United Methodist Church First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Florence Lutheran Parish Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Madison United Methodist Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches New Oak Christian Church Parker United Methodist Pioneer Lutheran Church Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Rock Rapids United Methodist Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling United Parish of Elkton West Nidaros Lutheran Church West Prairie Lutheran Church - Lennox Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

 

Avera

Saturday night scoreboard – January 18th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball
MSU Moorhead 78 Augustana 68
Minot St. 69 USF 66
Northern St. 82 Wayne St. 72
U-Mary 75 SMSU 60
Morningside 88 Dordt 81

Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 63 MSU Moorhead 60 (OT)
USF 87 Minot St. 53
Wayne St. 79 Northern St. 67
SMSU 91 U-Mary 85 (OT)
Morningside 90 Dordt 65

USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Sioux City 2 (OT)

NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 120 Northern Arizona 109

High School Boys Basketball

Edgemont 48, Newell 37

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Bison 42

New Underwood 55, Hot Springs 38

Philip 61, Colome 43

Stanley County 67, Bennett County 47

Sundance, Wyo. 54, Hill City 30

High School Girls Basketball

Bison 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 27

Hill City 53, Sundance, Wyo. 31

Hot Springs 46, Upton, Wyo. 40

Newell 37, Edgemont 23

Rapid City Stevens 67 Campbell County, WY 28

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 69, Pierre 27

Todd County 74, St. Francis Indian 47

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests