Saturday night scoreboard – January 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s College Basketball
MSU Moorhead 78 Augustana 68
Minot St. 69 USF 66
Northern St. 82 Wayne St. 72
U-Mary 75 SMSU 60
Morningside 88 Dordt 81
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 63 MSU Moorhead 60 (OT)
USF 87 Minot St. 53
Wayne St. 79 Northern St. 67
SMSU 91 U-Mary 85 (OT)
Morningside 90 Dordt 65
USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Sioux City 2 (OT)
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 120 Northern Arizona 109
High School Boys Basketball
Edgemont 48, Newell 37
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Bison 42
New Underwood 55, Hot Springs 38
Philip 61, Colome 43
Stanley County 67, Bennett County 47
Sundance, Wyo. 54, Hill City 30
High School Girls Basketball
Bison 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 27
Hill City 53, Sundance, Wyo. 31
Hot Springs 46, Upton, Wyo. 40
Newell 37, Edgemont 23
Rapid City Stevens 67 Campbell County, WY 28
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 69, Pierre 27
Todd County 74, St. Francis Indian 47