Saturday night scoreboard – January 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 70 Purdue Fort Wayne 61
USD 91 Omaha 81
USF 74 Concordia-St. Paul 59
Northern St. 98 Bemidji St. 92
Winona St. 79 Augustana 65
MSU Mankato 53 SMSU 46
Mount Marty 96 Midland 89
Dordt 87 Nebraska Christian 42
Morningside 98 Northwestern 69
Women’s College Basketball
USD 77 Omaha 44
Augustana 68 Winona St. 51
USF 74 Concordia-St. Paul 68
Northern St. 81 Bemidji St. 71
SMSU 78 MSU Mankato 56
Dordt 86 College of St. Mary 59
Morningside 76 Northwestern 66
Mount Marty 87 Midland 85
Dakota St. 82 Dickinson St. 56
Waldorf 70 Presentation 64
USHL
Sioux Falls 5 Lincoln 3
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley Dan Pansch/Jesse James Invitational
1 Canton 250.0
2 Brandon Valley 192.0
3 Chamberlain 143.0
4 Bon Homme/Scotland 130.5
5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 114.0
6 Huron 111.0
7 Beresford 108.0
8 Vermillion 103.5
9 West Central 95.0
10 Tea 90.5
11 Sioux Falls O`Gorman 75.0
12 Dell Rapids 68.0
13 Yankton 46.0
14 Tri Valley 39.5
15 Flandreau 34.0
16 Garretson 32.0
Gymnastics
Patty Jorgenson Invite Team Standings
Watertown 145.275
Mitchell 142.850
Brookings 136.150
Sioux Falls 133.675
Madison 133.325
Yankton 132.850
Pierre T.F. Riggs 131.950
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 127.800
Huron 125.175
Sioux Falls Washington 113.350
Boys High School Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 63, Ipswich 29
Baltic 55, Beresford 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 69, West Central 65
Chester 51, Garretson 38
Clark/Willow Lake 67, Wilmot 45
Corsica/Stickney 69, Wagner 47
Custer 45, Sturgis Brown 41
Deuel 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Alcester-Hudson 43
Faith 52, Harding County 40
Flandreau 66, McCook Central/Montrose 56
Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 40
Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Mitchell Christian 46
Huron 53, Mitchell 39
Lemmon 53, New Underwood 29
Lennox 44, Pipestone, Minn. 31
Leola/Frederick 70, Waverly-South Shore 50
Oelrichs 75, Philip 53
Pine Ridge 68, Lower Brule 39
Potter County 63, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50
Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 48
Rapid City Stevens 74, Aberdeen Central 63
Red Cloud 43, Belle Fourche 36
Sioux County, Neb. 52, Edgemont 25
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Unity Christian, Iowa 67
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Tea Area 54
Spearfish 56, Douglas 55
Sully Buttes 63, James Valley Christian 35
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Kimball/White Lake 52
Winner 63, Gregory 52
Yankton 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Kadoka Area Kougar Classic
Rapid City Christian 56, Jones County 41
Girls High School Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Deuel 21
Alcester-Hudson 37, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
Chamberlain 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Wilmot 40
Custer 42, Sturgis Brown 39
Faith 66, Harding County 34
Mitchell 60, Huron 52
Mitchell Christian 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 10
Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41
Potter County 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36
Rapid City Central 50, Pierre 47, OT
Rapid City Stevens 46, Aberdeen Central 30
Red Cloud 59, Belle Fourche 29
Sioux County, Neb. 43, Edgemont 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Watertown 36
Sisseton 51, Lisbon, N.D. 44
Spearfish 48, Douglas 45
St. Thomas More 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Sully Buttes 49, James Valley Christian 31
Unity Christian, Iowa 56, Sioux Falls Christian 26
Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 20
West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 39
Winner 70, Gregory 40
CNOS Classic
Ponca, Neb. 52, Dakota Valley 39
Kadoka Area Kougar Classic
Rapid City Christian 51, Jones County 32
Mustang Seeds/DSU Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Freeman 25, OT
Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Ipswich 45
Flandreau 56, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 33
Hamlin 56, Tri-Valley 38
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington 37
Redfield Holiday Classic
Langford 50, Lyman 39
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Northwestern 35