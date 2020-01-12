 

Saturday night scoreboard – January 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 70 Purdue Fort Wayne 61
USD 91 Omaha 81
USF 74 Concordia-St. Paul 59
Northern St. 98 Bemidji St. 92
Winona St. 79 Augustana 65
MSU Mankato 53 SMSU 46
Mount Marty 96 Midland 89
Dordt 87 Nebraska Christian 42
Morningside 98 Northwestern 69

Women’s College Basketball
USD 77 Omaha 44
Augustana 68 Winona St. 51
USF 74 Concordia-St. Paul 68
Northern St. 81 Bemidji St. 71
SMSU 78 MSU Mankato 56
Dordt 86 College of St. Mary 59
Morningside 76 Northwestern 66
Mount Marty 87 Midland 85
Dakota St. 82 Dickinson St. 56
Waldorf 70 Presentation 64

USHL
Sioux Falls 5 Lincoln 3

High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley Dan Pansch/Jesse James Invitational
1 Canton 250.0
2 Brandon Valley 192.0
3 Chamberlain 143.0
4 Bon Homme/Scotland 130.5
5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 114.0
6 Huron 111.0
7 Beresford 108.0
8 Vermillion 103.5
9 West Central 95.0
10 Tea 90.5
11 Sioux Falls O`Gorman 75.0
12 Dell Rapids 68.0
13 Yankton 46.0
14 Tri Valley 39.5
15 Flandreau 34.0
16 Garretson 32.0

Gymnastics
Patty Jorgenson Invite Team Standings
Watertown 145.275
Mitchell 142.850
Brookings 136.150
Sioux Falls 133.675
Madison 133.325
Yankton 132.850
Pierre T.F. Riggs 131.950
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 127.800
Huron 125.175
Sioux Falls Washington 113.350

Boys High School Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 63, Ipswich 29

Baltic 55, Beresford 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 69, West Central 65

Chester 51, Garretson 38

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Wilmot 45

Corsica/Stickney 69, Wagner 47

Custer 45, Sturgis Brown 41

Deuel 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Alcester-Hudson 43

Faith 52, Harding County 40

Flandreau 66, McCook Central/Montrose 56

Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Mitchell Christian 46

Huron 53, Mitchell 39

Lemmon 53, New Underwood 29

Lennox 44, Pipestone, Minn. 31

Leola/Frederick 70, Waverly-South Shore 50

Oelrichs 75, Philip 53

Pine Ridge 68, Lower Brule 39

Potter County 63, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50

Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 48

Rapid City Stevens 74, Aberdeen Central 63

Red Cloud 43, Belle Fourche 36

Sioux County, Neb. 52, Edgemont 25

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Unity Christian, Iowa 67

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Tea Area 54

Spearfish 56, Douglas 55

Sully Buttes 63, James Valley Christian 35

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Kimball/White Lake 52

Winner 63, Gregory 52

Yankton 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38

Kadoka Area Kougar Classic

Rapid City Christian 56, Jones County 41

Girls High School Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Deuel 21

Alcester-Hudson 37, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

Chamberlain 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Wilmot 40

Custer 42, Sturgis Brown 39

Faith 66, Harding County 34

Mitchell 60, Huron 52

Mitchell Christian 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 10

Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41

Potter County 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36

Rapid City Central 50, Pierre 47, OT

Rapid City Stevens 46, Aberdeen Central 30

Red Cloud 59, Belle Fourche 29

Sioux County, Neb. 43, Edgemont 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Watertown 36

Sisseton 51, Lisbon, N.D. 44

Spearfish 48, Douglas 45

St. Thomas More 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27

Sully Buttes 49, James Valley Christian 31

Unity Christian, Iowa 56, Sioux Falls Christian 26

Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 20

West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 39

Winner 70, Gregory 40

CNOS Classic

Ponca, Neb. 52, Dakota Valley 39

Kadoka Area Kougar Classic

Rapid City Christian 51, Jones County 32

Mustang Seeds/DSU Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Freeman 25, OT

Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Ipswich 45

Flandreau 56, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 33

Hamlin 56, Tri-Valley 38

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington 37

Redfield Holiday Classic

Langford 50, Lyman 39

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Northwestern 35



