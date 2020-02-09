Live Now
2020 Pentagon High School Basketball Classic
Saturday night scoreboard – February 8th

Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 81 Omaha 64
USD 82 UND 68
Augustana 81 St. Cloud St. 58
Northern St. 74 SMSU 66
USF 79 MSU Moorhead 68
DWU 78 Morningside 75
Northwestern 83 Doane 73
Dordt 86 Concordia 76
Mayville St. 83 Dakota St. 67

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 69 Omaha 59
St. Cloud St. 71 Augustana 67
SMSU 74 Northern St. 49
USF 66 MSU Moorhead 46
DWU 95 Morningside 93
Concordia 74 Dordt 56
Mount Marty 57 College of Saint Mary 53
Northwestern 82 Doane 55
Dakota St. 84 Mayville St. 66
Bellevue 88 Presentation 55

College Baseball
Augustana 4 Arkansas Monticello 1
Arkansas Monticello 5 Augustana 4

College Wrestling
Minot St. 21 Augustana 19
U-Mary 18 SMSU 16

USHL
Sioux City 3 Sioux Falls 2 (OT)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 68, Britton-Hecla 49

Arlington 71, Great Plains Lutheran 55

Bennett County 67, Hay Springs, Neb. 37

Brandon Valley 70 Pierre 42

Canistota 85, Gayville-Volin 41

Crazy Horse 40, Wakpala 39

Crow Creek 63, Pine Ridge 60

DeSmet 61, James Valley Christian 26

Dell Rapids 64, Milbank 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook 34

Huron 63, Sturgis Brown 40

Irene-Wakonda 49, Menno 36

Langford 64, Wilmot 59

Little Wound 76, Standing Rock, N.D. 47

Marty Indian 67, Flandreau Indian 57

Mitchell 73, Spearfish 49

Mobridge-Pollock 63, Todd County 45

Northwestern 56, Waubay/Summit 46

Wagner 73, Avon 45

Wessington Springs 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 39

Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic

Leola/Frederick 69, Jones County 32

North Central Co-Op 68, Colome 47

Sanford Pentagon Classic

Corsica/Stickney 59, Redfield 58

Dakota Valley 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 63

Harrisburg 81, Madison 57

Lyman 61, Warner 54

Moorhead, Minn. 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Western Christian, Iowa 40

Sioux Valley 66, Viborg-Hurley 51

St. Thomas More 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58

Tea Area 51, St. Mary’s, Remsen, Iowa 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 41, Britton-Hecla 40

Arlington 49, Great Plains Lutheran 33

Bennett County 63, Hay Springs, Neb. 44

Brandon Valley 57, Pierre 37

Bridgewater-Emery 56, Bon Homme 48

Canistota 48, Gayville-Volin 45

Crow Creek 54, Pine Ridge 42

DeSmet 46, James Valley Christian 32

Ethan 66, Warner 23

Flandreau Indian 70, Marty Indian 57

Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 39

Irene-Wakonda 55, Menno 50

Langford 51, Wilmot 17

Northwestern 64, Waubay/Summit 61

Oelrichs 72, Alliance, Neb. 46

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Aberdeen Central 38

Lincoln 59 Roosevelt 41

Spearfish 46, Mitchell 44

Standing Rock, N.D. 43, Little Wound 32

Todd County 77, Mobridge-Pollock 52

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Wessington Springs 27

Viborg-Hurley 63, Sioux Valley 33

Wagner 52, Avon 46

Wakpala 78, Crazy Horse 55

NEC/Dak-XII Conference Clash

Canton 68, Webster 33

Redfield 64 Dakota Valley 54

Dell Rapids 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Groton Area 50

Hamlin 54 Tea Area 53

Lennox 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 36

Madison 67 Sisseton 64

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Milbank 29

Tri-Valley 62, Deuel 29

Vermillion 60, Clark/Willow Lake 43

West Central 43, Parkston 38

