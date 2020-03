Saturday night scoreboard – February 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball

USD 77 UND 67

Northern St. 68 Augustana 66

MSU Mankato 60 USF 59

DWU 86 Mount Marty 62

Women’s College Basketball

USD 76 UND 47

Mayville St. 85 Dakota St. 82

Concordia 94 Dordt 79

Boys High School Basketball

Brandon Valley 51, St. Thomas More 50

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Aberdeen Central 43

Yankton 81, Douglas 31

Girls High School Basketball

Brandon Valley 56, St. Thomas More 53

Faith 60 Wakpala 39

New Underwood 38, Wall 22

Newell 62 Dupree 58

Sioux Falls Washington 42, Aberdeen Central 36

White River 55 Lyman 50

Yankton 63, Douglas 32

USHL Hockey

Dubuque 4 Sioux Falls 2

South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament

Class A Team Standings

1. Rapid City Stevens 159.0

2. Brandon Valley 158.0

3. Watertown 154.5

4. Pierre 116.0

5. Rapid City Central 104.0

6. Chamberlain 82.0

7. Sturgis 76.0

8. Mitchell 75.0

9. Spearfish 72.5

9. Tea Area 72.5

11. Roosevelt 67.5

12. Madison 61.5

13. Harrisburg 58.5

14. Brookings 50.5

15. Aberdeen Central 50.0

16. Vermillion 43.5

17. Milbank 42.0

18. Huron 41.0

19. West Central 36.5

20. Dell Rapids 36.0

21. Yankton 35.0

22. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 26.0

23. Lennox 24.0

23. Lincoln 24.0

25. O`Gorman 23.5

26. Belle Fourche 18.0

27. Dakota Valley 16.0

27. Washington 16.0

29. Pine Ridge 6.0

29. Todd County 6.0

31. Douglas 3.0

32. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 2.5

33. Little Wound 0.0

Class B Team Standings

1. Canton 240.5

2. Winner Area 173.0

3. Redfield Area 92.5

4. Burke/Gregory 88.5

5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 88.0

6. McCook Central/Montrose 86.0

7. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 80.5

8. Philip Area 71.5

9. Wagner 68.5

10. Custer 66.5

11. Howard 60.5

12. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 59.5

13. Clark/Willow Lake 53.0

14. Parker 48.0

15. Parkston 47.0

16. Faulkton Area 41.0

17. Webster Area 39.0

18. Bennett County 34.0

19. Elk Point-Jefferson 33.0

20. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 32.0

21. Kingsbury County 31.5

22. Lead-Deadwood 31.0

23. Groton Area 19.5

24. Stanley County 17.0

25. Hot Springs 16.0

25. Marion/Freeman 16.0

27. Lyman 14.0

27. Potter County 14.0

29. Harding County 13.0

30. Viborg-Hurley 11.0

31. Newell 10.5

31. Sisseton 10.5

33. Mobridge-Pollock 10.0

34. Red Cloud 9.0

35. Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 8.0

36. Faith 6.0

36. Sunshine Bible 6.0

38. Flandreau 5.0

39. Warner/Northwestern 3.0

40. Garretson 1.0

40. Hill City 1.0

40. St. Thomas More 1.0

40. Tri-Valley 1.0

44. Chester 0.0

44. Deuel 0.0

44. Hamlin/Castlewood 0.0

44. Lemmon/McIntosh 0.0

44. McLaughlin 0.0

44. Sioux Valley 0.0

Individual Championships

B-106

1st Place Match – Logan Graf (Custer) 27-1 won by tech fall over Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 41-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-3))

B-113

1st Place Match – Andy Meyer (Canton) 42-5 won by decision over Cael Larson (Webster Area) 38-10 (Dec 3-2)

B-120

1st Place Match – Riley Weber (Parkston) 34-6 won by fall over Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 40-1 (Fall 5:52)

B-126

1st Place Match – Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 47-2 won by decision over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 20-3 (Dec 7-3)

B-132

1st Place Match – Braden Sehr (Canton) 46-2 won by decision over Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 45-1 (Dec 8-2)

B-138

1st Place Match – Kellyn March (Canton) 52-0 won by decision over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 39-9 (Dec 6-3)

B-145

1st Place Match – Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 34-0 won by tech fall over Seth Peterson (Canton) 45-15 (TF-1.5 5:52 (18-3))

B-152

1st Place Match – Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 44-4 won by decision over Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 45-3 (Dec 9-6)

B-160

1st Place Match – Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 37-0 won by major decision over Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 37-12 (MD 11-2)

B-170

1st Place Match – Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 46-1 won by fall over Micaiah Grace (Custer) 45-6 (Fall 3:32)

B-182

1st Place Match – Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 25-6 won by decision over Gage Carter (Faulkton Area) 37-6 (Dec 12-5)

B-195

1st Place Match – Cullen Rutten (Canton) 41-6 won by decision over Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 23-1 (Dec 6-3)

B-220

1st Place Match – KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 35-0 won by decision over Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 42-3 (Dec 5-2)

B-285

1st Place Match – Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-8 won in tie breaker – 1 over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 19-4 (TB-1 5-1)

A-106

1st Place Match – Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 45-3 won by decision over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-2 (Dec 3-2)

A-113

1st Place Match – Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 43-0 won by decision over Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 39-6 (Dec 3-0)

A-120

1st Place Match – Cael Larson (RC Central) 52-4 won by decision over Alex Mentzer (SF Lincoln) 44-5 (Dec 6-2)

A-126

1st Place Match – Eli Fischer (Milbank) 30-4 won by decision over Riley Hollingshead (Sf Roosevelt) 34-5 (Dec 3-2)

A-132

1st Place Match – Ty Althoff (Watertown) 42-1 won by decision over Riley Williams (Lennox) 40-6 (Dec 3-1)

A-138

1st Place Match – Max Sailor (Spearfish) 33-3 won by decision over Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 36-5 (Dec 4-3)

A-145

1st Place Match – Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 46-0 won by decision over TJ Morrison (RC Central) 40-9 (Dec 5-2)

A-152

1st Place Match – Eli Kadoun (Sf Roosevelt) 42-2 won by decision over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 39-5 (Dec 7-1)

A-160

1st Place Match – Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 47-0 won by major decision over Colby Mennis (Madison) 38-4 (MD 11-3)

A-170

1st Place Match – Tyson Lien (Huron) 32-7 won by decision over Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 42-10 (Dec 3-2)

A-182

1st Place Match – Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-1 won by major decision over Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 27-5 (MD 18-6)

A-195

1st Place Match – Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 35-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Regan Bollweg (Pierre TF Riggs) 38-6 (SV-1 2-1)

A-220

1st Place Match – Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-2 won by fall over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 21-9 (Fall 3:37)

A-285

1st Place Match – Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 42-0 won by fall over Gus Miller (Brookings) 15-1 (Fall 1:29)