Saturday night scoreboard – February 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball
USF 75 Wayne St. 64
Northern St. 67 Minot St. 53
Augustana 77 SMSU 73
Hastings 70 DWU 62
Midland 106 Mount Marty 93
Morningside 96 Northwestern 71

Women’s College Basketball
USD 77 SDSU 67
USF 89 Wayne St. 75
Northern St. 73 Minot St. 71
SMSU 72 Augustana 65
Hastings 80 DWU 52
Dordt 93 College of St. Mary 45
Midland 95 Mount Marty 70
Morningside 78 Northwestern 68

High School Wrestling
Region 1A
1. Watertown, 239.5 points
2. Dell Rapids, 174.0
3. Madison, 150.5
4. West Central, 132.5
5. Tea Area, 127.5
6. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 114.5
7. Brookings, 96.5
8. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 96.0

Region 3A
1. Pierre TF Riggs 242.5
2. Chamberlain 200.0
3. Mitchell 193.0
4. Aberdeen Central 138.0
5. Milbank 129.0
6. Huron 127.0
7. Todd County 29.5
8. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 11.0

Region 4A
1. RC Stevens 257.0
2. Sturgis Brown 212.0
3. RC Central 204.5
4. Spearfish 161.5
5. Belle Fourche 114.0
6. Pine Ridge 54.5
7. Douglas 49.0
8. Little Wound 37.0

Region 1B
1. Redfield Area 255.0
2. Kingsbury County 175.5
3. Sisseton 128.0
4. Faulkton Area 115.0
5. Clark/Willow Lake 110.0
6. Groton Area 98.5
7. Webster Area 97.0
8. Sioux Valley 73.0
9. Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 60.0
10. Deuel 49.0
11. Potter County 36.0
12. Hamlin/Castlewood 27.0
13. Warner/Northwestern 23.0
14. Britton-Hecla 7.0
14. Sully Buttes 7.0
16. Tiospa Zina 0.0

Region 2B
1. Canton, 310.0 points
2. McCook Central/Montrose, 209.5
3. Parker, 169.0
4. Elk Point-Jefferson, 138.5
5. Howard, 135.0
6. Tri-Valley, 109.0
7. Flandreau, 72.0
8.Garretson, 67.0
9. Marion/Freeman, 66.0
10. Viborg-Hurley, 25.0
11. Chester, 24.0

Region 3B
1. Winner Area 224.0
2. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 187.0
3. Burke/Gregory 186.0
4. Wagner 137.0
5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 133.0
6. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 118.0
7. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 96.0
8. Parkston 82.5
9. Sunshine Bible 52.0
10. Miller/Highmore-Harrold 16.0
11. Lower Brule 9.0
12. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0.0
12. Crow Creek 0.0
12. St. Francis 0.0

Region 4B
1. Philip Area 208.5
2. Custer 191.0
3. Lead-Deadwood 156.0
4. Bennett County 125.0
5. Mobridge-Pollock 111.0
6. Lyman 110.0
7. Stanley County 92.0
8. Hot Springs 75.0
9. Hill City 73.0
10. Harding County 62.0
10. St. Thomas More 62.0
12. Newell 48.0
13. Lemmon/McIntosh 30.0
14. Faith 27.0
15. Red Cloud 20.0
16. McLaughlin 14.0

Boys High School Basketball
Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 51

Alcester-Hudson 53, Colome 49

Centerville 76, Avon 58

Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Corsica/Stickney 67, Burke 55

Huron 67, Yankton 65

Madison 61, Sisseton 46

Oelrichs 72, Edgemont 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Pierre 60

St. Thomas More 86, Hill City 22

Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Richland, N.D. 60

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Gayville-Volin 47

Watertown 50, Brandon Valley 46

Warner Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Warner 46

Arlington 58, Langford 45

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Florence/Henry 45

Waverly-South Shore 45, Ipswich 39

Girls High School Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Dell Rapids 30

Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 37

Pine Ridge 63, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Milbank 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Pierre 56

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Mitchell 48

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Yankton 57, Huron 33

NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 127 Oklahoma City 105

USHL
Sioux Falls 2 Lincoln 0

College Baseball
Pacific 13 SDSU 12
Augustana 6 Emporia St. 4
Emporia St. 16 Augustana 12
Missouri Southern St. 9 SMSU 2
Mount Marty 10 Presentation 0
Mount Marty 5 Presentation 1

College Softball
SDSU 12 Boston 4
SDSU 6 Marist 2
USD 6 Colgate 1
USD 7 Providence 3
Northern St. 10 U-Mary 2
Northern St. 8 Montana St. Billings 3
Emporia St. 7 USF 2

Women’s Tennis
Augustana 7 UMD 0
UMD 5 USF 2

