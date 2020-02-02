Saturday night scoreboard – February 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Here are Friday's results from across KELOLAND.

Women's BasketballAugustana 75 vs. Minot State 64USF 73 vs. Bemidji State 64Concordia-St. Paul 62 vs. Northern State 54Minnesota Crookston 64 vs. SMSU 53Dakota State 81 vs. Viterbo 66