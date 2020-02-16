Saturday night scoreboard – February 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s College Basketball
Oral Roberts 94 USD 80
Augustana 92 Concordia-St. Paul 71
Northern St. 88 St. Cloud St. 68
Upper Iowa 75 USF 69
Winona St. 68 SMSU 56
DWU 79 Doane 64
Dordt 89 Hastings 66
Northwestern 76 Midland 73
Concordia 98 Mount Marty 74
Waldorf 90 Presentation 50
Valley City St. 83 Dakota St. 66
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 89 Purdue Fort Wayne 43
USD 77 Oral Roberts 73
Augustana 90 Concordia-St. Paul 85
St. Cloud St. 69 Northern St. 64
USF 72 Upper Iowa 51
Winona St. 86 SMSU 63
DWU 84 Concordia-St. Paul 85
Dordt 66 Hastings 64
Northwestern 78 Midland 71
Concordia 94 Mount Marty 51
Dakota St. 80 Valley City St. 69
Viterbo 85 Presentation 46
College Baseball
USF 11 CSU-Pueblo 9
Dallas Baptist 8 SDSU 7
Dakota St. 12 Southwestern 2
Southwestern 9 Dakota St. 0
Northwestern 16 Central Baptist 11
Northwestern 5 Central Baptist 4
DWU 4 Kansas Wesleyan 3
College Softball
Augustana 9 Colorado Mines 3
Augustana 5 Colorado Mines 0
McNeese St. 5 SDSU 0
Texas A&M Corpus Christi 3 SDSU 0
Purdue 7 USD 0
Southern Illinois 9 USD 7
Northwestern 7 Minnesota Crookston 3
Dordt 10 Presentation 1
Northwestern 6 Viterbo 2
Dordt 6 Dickinson St. 1
Morningside 5 Dakota St. 1
DWU 4 Presentation 2
DWU 2 Valley City St. 1
Jamestown 6 Dakota St. 3
College Wrestling
SDSU 26 Fresno St. 12
High School Wrestling
Dell Rapids 53 Roosevelt 18
Dell Rapids 68 Lincoln 10
Huron Invite
Winner, 236.0 points
Aberdeen Central, 166.5
Bon Homme/Scotland, 161.5
Huron , 152.0
Madison , 143.0
Milbank , 122.0
Wolsey/Wessington, 120.0
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 98.0
Clark/Willow Lake, 66.0
Webster, 66.0
Yankton, 30.0
Hamlin , 23.0
Chester, 9.0
High School Boys Basketball
Burke 41, Alcester-Hudson 37
Canton 52, Madison 12
Castlewood 91, Hitchcock-Tulare 54
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34
Faith 59, Lemmon 49
Flandreau 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44
Gregory 59, Jones County 38
Groton Area 57, Mobridge-Pollock 54
Kadoka Area 62, Edgemont 30
Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 53
Menno 56, Colome 41
Milbank 63, Tri-Valley 56
Rapid City Stevens 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54
Red Cloud 64, Hot Springs 32
Redfield 54, Langford 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Brookings 51
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Rapid City Central 53
Sioux Valley 77, Parker 67
Stanley County 62, Wall 34
Timber Lake 81, Potter County 72
Todd County 77, Miller 52
DWU/Culver’s Classic
Aberdeen Christian 54, Viborg-Hurley 49
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Lyman 59
Canistota 57, DeSmet 45
Dell Rapids 87, Rapid City Christian 60
Hanson 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52
Mitchell 58, Harrisburg 50
Platte-Geddes 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40
St. Thomas More 77, Sioux Falls Christian 70
White River 76, Corsica/Stickney 55
Sacred Hoops Classic
Little Wound 74, Flandreau Indian 45
McLaughlin 79, Winnebago, Neb. 77
Mitchell Christian 45, Wakpala 36
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 24
Centerville 56, Marty Indian 53, OT
Deubrook 58, Chester 36
Faith 57, Lemmon 32
Flandreau 74, Clark/Willow Lake 47
Gregory 62, Jones County 38
Lead-Deadwood 48, Bison 35
Menno 68, Colome 37
Miller 63, Todd County 47
Mobridge-Pollock 46, Groton Area 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sioux Falls Christian 52
Northwestern 41, North Central Co-Op 37
Potter County 57, Timber Lake 40
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Brookings 19
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Rapid City Central 44
Sioux Valley 60, Parker 30
Tri-Valley 55, Milbank 19
Wall 57, Stanley County 31
Watertown 61, Aberdeen Central 44
Webster 36, Leola/Frederick 30
DWU/Culver’s Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Jones County 38
Burke 49, Menno 24
Sacred Hoops Classic
Crazy Horse 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 27
Oelrichs 73, Flandreau Indian 70
Wakpala 75, St. Francis Indian 65
Winnebago, Neb. 60, Dupree 52
Warner Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Langford 40
Florence/Henry 61, Sully Buttes 55
Freeman Academy 57, Little Wound 39
Herreid/Selby Area 57, Waverly-South Shore 48
State Gymnastics Meet
Class A
Vault
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.525 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel
2 9.425 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel
3 9.375 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
4 9.300 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison
5 9.000 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs
6-T 8.975 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
6-T 8.975 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison
8 8.925 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison
9-T 8.900 17.900 Raena Rost Madison
9-T 8.900 17.225 Cora Hofer Estelline/Hendricks
11 8.875 26.425 Annabelle Hawley Deuel
12-T 8.850 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
12-T 8.850 24.075 Emma Dahl Sisseton
14-T 8.825 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
14-T 8.825 25.050 Alcista Dion Wagner/Bon Homme
16 8.800 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area
17-T 8.725 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain
17-T 8.725 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion
17-T 8.725 25.325 Olivia Flemming Madison
20 8.700 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
21 8.650 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison
22 8.625 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
23-T 8.600 16.525 Tori Hooth Milbank Area
23-T 8.600 16.075 Tessa Dykstra Sisseton
25-T 8.550 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel
25-T 8.550 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area
27 8.525 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme
28 8.500 24.000 Sterling Mertens Britton/Hecla
29-T 8.475 16.350 Elena Hebb Stanley County
29-T 8.475 8.475 Aubrie Biteler Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
31-T 8.450 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel
31-T 8.450 24.675 Jenna Duffek Wagner/Bon Homme
31-T 8.450 15.425 Kathrinn Hopkins Chamberlain
34-T 8.425 24.525 Sarena Schwartz Estelline/Hendricks
34-T 8.425 16.550 Laney Forrette Milbank Area
36 8.400 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel
37 8.375 22.475 Abby Moon Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
38 8.325 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area
39 8.225 16.675 Aerial Bochmann Hot Springs
40-T 8.200 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain
40-T 8.200 15.250 Rylie Overby Milbank Area
43 7.950 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs
Uneven Parallel Bars
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.475 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel
2 9.400 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel
3 9.200 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel
4 8.525 25.325 Olivia Flemming Madison
5 8.500 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
6-T 8.425 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs
6-T 8.425 8.425 Averi Schmeichel West Central/Montrose
8 8.375 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
9 8.325 17.225 Cora Hofer Estelline/Hendricks
10 8.300 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel
11 8.225 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison
12 8.200 8.200 Aubrey Fraasch Milbank Area
13 8.175 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison
14-T 8.050 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain
14-T 8.050 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion
16 8.000 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
17-T 7.925 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs
17-T 7.925 24.000 Sterling Mertens Britton/Hecla
19 7.900 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
20-T 7.875 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison
20-T 7.875 15.450 Tori Farmer Vermillion
22 7.850 16.100 Jessi Schroeder Hot Springs
23 7.800 15.600 Serena Gapp Vermillion
24 7.775 7.775 Sophia Sudenga Madison
25-T 7.675 25.050 Alcista Dion Wagner/Bon Homme
25-T 7.675 7.675 Hope Bjerke Deuel
27 7.650 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area
28-T 7.600 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
28-T 7.600 24.675 Jenna Duffek Wagner/Bon Homme
30 7.575 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme
31-T 7.525 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
31-T 7.525 15.775 Madison Mathews Milbank Area
33 7.475 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area
34 7.375 22.475 Abby Moon Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
35 7.250 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area
36 7.200 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison
37 7.125 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain
38 7.100 24.075 Emma Dahl Sisseton
39 7.075 7.075 Carlie DeBoer Hot Springs
41 7.050 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel
Balance Beam
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.375 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel
2 9.275 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
3 9.200 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel
4-T 8.675 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
4-T 8.675 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison
6 8.600 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel
7-T 8.575 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain
7-T 8.575 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs
7-T 8.575 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel
10 8.375 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel
11-T 8.325 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
11-T 8.325 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
13 8.275 26.425 Annabelle Hawley Deuel
14-T 8.200 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison
14-T 8.200 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area
14-T 8.200 16.025 Kaylee Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
17 8.075 25.325 Olivia Flemming Madison
18 8.050 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme
19 8.000 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison
20-T 7.875 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison
20-T 7.875 24.525 Sarena Schwartz Estelline/Hendricks
20-T 7.875 16.350 Elena Hebb Stanley County
23 7.850 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
24 7.800 15.600 Serena Gapp Vermillion
25 7.775 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion
26 7.750 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain
27-T 7.575 24.000 Sterling Mertens Britton/Hecla
27-T 7.575 15.450 Tori Farmer Vermillion
29 7.550 7.550 Jane Skustad Chamberlain
30 7.450 7.450 Maya Radigan Vermillion
31 7.400 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area
32 7.325 7.325 Abby Roob Vermillion
33 7.300 15.800 Grace DuVall Chamberlain
34 7.250 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs
35 7.175 7.175 Kate Wegner Estelline/Hendricks
36 7.125 7.125 Allison Christopherson Sisseton
37 7.050 15.250 Rylie Overby Milbank Area
38 6.975 15.425 Kathrinn Hopkins Chamberlain
39 6.875 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area
40 6.725 22.475 Abby Moon Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
42 6.200 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
Floor Exercise
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.675 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel
2 9.650 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel
3 9.450 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel
4 9.325 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison
5 9.300 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
6 9.275 26.425 Annabelle Hawley Deuel
7 9.100 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
8-T 9.000 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel
8-T 9.000 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain
8-T 9.000 17.900 Raena Rost Madison
11 8.950 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme
12 8.925 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel
13 8.900 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
14 8.875 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
15 8.825 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain
16 8.725 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs
17-T 8.625 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area
17-T 8.625 24.675 Jenna Duffek Wagner/Bon Homme
19 8.600 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area
20 8.550 25.050 Alcista Dion Wagner/Bon Homme
21-T 8.500 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon
21-T 8.500 15.800 Grace DuVall Chamberlain
23 8.475 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison
24 8.450 16.675 Aerial Bochmann Hot Springs
25 8.375 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs
26 8.350 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion
27-T 8.300 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison
27-T 8.300 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area
29 8.275 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison
30-T 8.250 16.100 Jessi Schroeder Hot Springs
30-T 8.250 15.775 Madison Mathews Milbank Area
32-T 8.225 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip
32-T 8.225 24.525 Sarena Schwartz Estelline/Hendricks
34-T 8.125 24.075 Emma Dahl Sisseton
34-T 8.125 16.550 Laney Forrette Milbank Area
36 8.100 8.100 Alexis Metz Sisseton
37 7.925 16.525 Tori Hooth Milbank Area
38 7.825 16.025 Kaylee Johnson Estelline/Hendricks
39 7.725 7.725 Melaya Domingue Chamberlain
41 7.475 16.075 Tessa Dykstra Sisseton
All Around
Place Name Team V UB BB FX
1 Paige Simon Deuel 9.525 9.400 9.375 9.650
2-T Rachel Blue Deuel 9.425 9.200 8.375 9.675
2-T Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel 8.550 9.475 9.200 9.450
4 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks 9.375 8.375 8.675 9.300
5 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks 8.975 8.500 9.275 8.875
6-T Brooklyn Peterson Deuel 8.400 8.300 8.600 9.000
6-T Morgan Hansen Madison 8.925 8.225 8.675 8.475
8 Allison Hough Chamberlain 8.725 8.050 8.575 8.825
9 Isabel Gors Madison 8.650 7.875 8.200 9.325
10 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon 8.825 7.900 8.325 8.900
11 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon 8.850 8.000 7.850 9.100
12 Kylie Krusemark Madison 9.300 8.175 7.875 8.275
13 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs 7.950 8.425 8.575 8.375
14 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon 8.700 7.600 8.325 8.500
15 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme 8.525 7.575 8.050 8.950
16 Elise Hotzler Deuel 8.450 7.050 8.575 8.925
17-T Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs 9.000 7.925 7.250 8.725
17-T Mackenzie Brady Vermillion 8.725 8.050 7.775 8.350
19 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area 8.325 7.650 8.200 8.625
20 Lexi Hirsch Madison 8.975 7.200 8.000 8.300
21 Amelia Jones Chamberlain 8.200 7.125 7.750 9.000
22 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area 8.550 7.475 7.400 8.600
23 Greta Snaza Milbank Area 8.800 7.250 6.875 8.300
25 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip 8.625 7.525 6.200 8.225
Class AA
Vault
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.950 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown
2 9.850 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg
3 9.625 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell
4 9.500 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre
5 9.375 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central
6 9.350 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown
7-T 9.300 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown
7-T 9.300 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman
7-T 9.300 36.150 Erica Zell Huron
10 9.175 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings
11-T 9.150 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings
11-T 9.150 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln
11-T 9.150 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton
14-T 9.125 16.100 Alyssa Hughes Mitchell
14-T 9.125 9.125 Makenna Glanzer Aberdeen Central
16 9.100 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell
17 9.050 26.550 Natalie Benson Watertown
18 9.025 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg
19 9.000 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt
20 8.975 17.900 Callie Boomsma Yankton
21-T 8.950 25.025 Ava Manning O’Gorman
21-T 8.950 8.950 Tabitha Sadler Mitchell
23 8.900 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln
24 8.825 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens
25-T 8.800 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings
25-T 8.800 8.800 Morgan Sandness Sioux Falls Lincoln
27-T 8.750 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell
27-T 8.750 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre
29-T 8.725 16.975 Kasey Bacher Brookings
29-T 8.725 8.725 Matayah Yellow Mule RC Central
31-T 8.700 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton
31-T 8.700 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman
33 8.625 8.625 Emerie Stephens Pierre
34 8.600 8.600 Anna Leuning Sioux Falls Lincoln
35-T 8.550 25.625 Lilly Siemonsma Brookings
35-T 8.550 17.425 Londyn Sycks Watertown
37 8.525 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens
38 8.500 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman
39 8.350 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell
40 8.225 25.975 Jaidyn Dahl Watertown
41 7.900 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg
Uneven Parallel Bars
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.400 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown
2 9.375 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg
3 9.325 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown
4 9.100 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre
5 9.075 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell
6 8.975 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman
7 8.950 17.900 Joslin Sommerville Mitchell
8 8.925 17.900 Callie Boomsma Yankton
9 8.900 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln
10 8.650 16.650 Kiah Boetel Harrisburg
11-T 8.625 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell
11-T 8.625 25.975 Jaidyn Dahl Watertown
13-T 8.600 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens
13-T 8.600 25.450 Maggie Fites Aberdeen Central
15 8.550 8.550 Dawson Briggs Watertown
16 8.525 16.900 Raena Manning O’Gorman
17 8.500 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell
18 8.475 36.150 Erica Zell Huron
19 8.425 25.625 Lilly Siemonsma Brookings
20-T 8.400 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg
20-T 8.400 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman
22 8.375 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg
23 8.350 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton
24 8.225 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings
25-T 8.150 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt
25-T 8.150 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings
27-T 8.100 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown
27-T 8.100 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell
29-T 7.950 16.975 Izzy Reiners Harrisburg
29-T 7.950 7.950 Allie Byrkeland Yankton
31 7.875 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings
32 7.825 7.825 Mackenzie Steinbrecher Yankton
33 7.800 7.800 Trinity Hordorff Watertown
34-T 7.700 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman
34-T 7.700 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre
36 7.625 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln
37 7.550 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens
38 7.400 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton
39 6.975 16.100 Alyssa Hughes Mitchell
40 6.200 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central
41-T 0.000 17.050 Aspyn Lundquist Aberdeen Central
41-T 0.000 8.950 Tabitha Sadler Mitchell
-T 0.000 8.875 Bentley Bates Mitchell
Balance Beam
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.650 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg
2 9.225 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown
3 9.125 25.975 Jaidyn Dahl Watertown
4 9.100 36.150 Erica Zell Huron
5-T 9.075 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln
5-T 9.075 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central
7-T 9.000 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown
7-T 9.000 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell
9 8.975 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings
10-T 8.950 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings
10-T 8.950 26.550 Natalie Benson Watertown
12 8.925 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton
13-T 8.900 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman
13-T 8.900 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg
15-T 8.850 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown
15-T 8.850 8.850 Maddi Lord Mitchell
17-T 8.800 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell
17-T 8.800 8.800 Aubrey Gelderman Mitchell
19 8.750 8.750 Kinsley VanGilder Watertown
20-T 8.675 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens
20-T 8.675 8.675 Lauren Holte Sioux Falls Lincoln
22-T 8.650 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell
22-T 8.650 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln
24 8.625 17.050 Aspyn Lundquist Aberdeen Central
25 8.600 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton
26 8.575 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman
27 8.550 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt
28 8.375 16.900 Raena Manning O’Gorman
29 8.325 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre
30 8.275 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg
31 8.250 16.975 Kasey Bacher Brookings
32-T 8.200 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings
32-T 8.200 25.450 Maggie Fites Aberdeen Central
34 8.150 8.150 Marissa Mathews Pierre
35-T 8.000 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell
35-T 8.000 16.650 Kiah Boetel Harrisburg
37 7.850 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman
38 7.450 7.450 Reece Lowe RC Central
39-T 7.425 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre
39-T 7.425 25.025 Ava Manning O’Gorman
41 6.300 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens
-T 0.000 16.975 Izzy Reiners Harrisburg
Floor Exercise
Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team
1 9.725 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman
2-T 9.700 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg
2-T 9.700 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown
4 9.550 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown
5 9.425 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings
6 9.375 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell
7 9.350 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown
8 9.275 36.150 Erica Zell Huron
9 9.225 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre
10 9.100 9.100 Caroline Benson Watertown
11-T 9.025 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central
11-T 9.025 16.975 Izzy Reiners Harrisburg
13 9.000 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman
14-T 8.950 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell
14-T 8.950 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings
14-T 8.950 17.900 Joslin Sommerville Mitchell
14-T 8.950 8.950 Blair Corcoran Sioux Falls Lincoln
18-T 8.925 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell
18-T 8.925 8.925 Cloe Fenicle Sioux Falls Roosevelt
20 8.900 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton
21-T 8.875 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg
21-T 8.875 17.425 Londyn Sycks Watertown
21-T 8.875 8.875 Bentley Bates Mitchell
24 8.800 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings
25-T 8.750 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell
25-T 8.750 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton
25-T 8.750 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens
28-T 8.700 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln
28-T 8.700 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln
30-T 8.650 25.625 Lilly Siemonsma Brookings
30-T 8.650 25.450 Maggie Fites Aberdeen Central
30-T 8.650 25.025 Ava Manning O’Gorman
33 8.625 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt
34 8.600 8.600 Katherine Kolb O’Gorman
35 8.550 26.550 Natalie Benson Watertown
36 8.500 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg
37 8.425 17.050 Aspyn Lundquist Aberdeen Central
38 8.400 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman
39 8.200 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre
40 7.650 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens
All Around
Place Name Team V UB BB FX
1 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg 9.850 9.375 9.650 9.700
2 Myah Morris Watertown 9.950 9.325 9.225 9.700
3 Brooke Bollinger Watertown 9.300 9.400 8.850 9.550
4 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman 9.300 8.975 8.575 9.725
5-T Mikah Moser Pierre 9.500 9.100 8.325 9.225
5-T Erica Zell Huron 9.300 8.475 9.100 9.275
7 Peyton Kulesa Watertown 9.350 8.100 9.000 9.350
8 Rachel Gannon Brookings 9.150 8.225 8.975 9.425
9 Emily Moody Mitchell 9.625 8.625 8.000 9.375
10 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln 8.900 8.900 9.075 8.700
11 Kyra Gropper Mitchell 8.350 9.075 9.000 8.950
12 Sierra Stevens Brookings 9.175 7.875 8.950 8.950
13 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell 9.100 8.100 8.800 8.925
14 Ava Koller Yankton 8.700 8.350 8.925 8.900
15 Masy Mock Mitchell 8.750 8.500 8.650 8.750
16 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg 9.025 8.400 8.275 8.875
17 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9.000 8.150 8.550 8.625
18 Grace Miller O’Gorman 8.700 7.700 8.900 9.000
19 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln 9.150 7.625 8.650 8.700
20 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings 8.800 8.150 8.200 8.800
21 Alison Johnson Yankton 9.150 7.400 8.600 8.750
22-T Ciara Sieveke RC Central 9.375 6.200 9.075 9.025
22-T Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg 7.900 8.375 8.900 8.500
24 Emirra Returns RC Stevens 8.525 7.550 8.675 8.750
25 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman 8.500 8.400 7.850 8.400
26 Meg Erwin Pierre 8.750 7.700 7.425 8.200
27 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens 8.825 8.600 6.300 7.650