Saturday night scoreboard – February 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball

Oral Roberts 94 USD 80

Augustana 92 Concordia-St. Paul 71

Northern St. 88 St. Cloud St. 68

Upper Iowa 75 USF 69

Winona St. 68 SMSU 56

DWU 79 Doane 64

Dordt 89 Hastings 66

Northwestern 76 Midland 73

Concordia 98 Mount Marty 74

Waldorf 90 Presentation 50

Valley City St. 83 Dakota St. 66

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 89 Purdue Fort Wayne 43

USD 77 Oral Roberts 73

Augustana 90 Concordia-St. Paul 85

St. Cloud St. 69 Northern St. 64

USF 72 Upper Iowa 51

Winona St. 86 SMSU 63

DWU 84 Concordia-St. Paul 85

Dordt 66 Hastings 64

Northwestern 78 Midland 71

Concordia 94 Mount Marty 51

Dakota St. 80 Valley City St. 69

Viterbo 85 Presentation 46

College Baseball

USF 11 CSU-Pueblo 9

Dallas Baptist 8 SDSU 7

Dakota St. 12 Southwestern 2

Southwestern 9 Dakota St. 0

Northwestern 16 Central Baptist 11

Northwestern 5 Central Baptist 4

DWU 4 Kansas Wesleyan 3

College Softball

Augustana 9 Colorado Mines 3

Augustana 5 Colorado Mines 0

McNeese St. 5 SDSU 0

Texas A&M Corpus Christi 3 SDSU 0

Purdue 7 USD 0

Southern Illinois 9 USD 7

Northwestern 7 Minnesota Crookston 3

Dordt 10 Presentation 1

Northwestern 6 Viterbo 2

Dordt 6 Dickinson St. 1

Morningside 5 Dakota St. 1

DWU 4 Presentation 2

DWU 2 Valley City St. 1

Jamestown 6 Dakota St. 3



College Wrestling

SDSU 26 Fresno St. 12

High School Wrestling

Dell Rapids 53 Roosevelt 18

Dell Rapids 68 Lincoln 10

Huron Invite

Winner, 236.0 points

Aberdeen Central, 166.5

Bon Homme/Scotland, 161.5

Huron , 152.0

Madison , 143.0

Milbank , 122.0

Wolsey/Wessington, 120.0

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, 98.0

Clark/Willow Lake, 66.0

Webster, 66.0

Yankton, 30.0

Hamlin , 23.0

Chester, 9.0

High School Boys Basketball

Burke 41, Alcester-Hudson 37

Canton 52, Madison 12

Castlewood 91, Hitchcock-Tulare 54

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34

Faith 59, Lemmon 49

Flandreau 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44

Gregory 59, Jones County 38

Groton Area 57, Mobridge-Pollock 54

Kadoka Area 62, Edgemont 30

Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 53

Menno 56, Colome 41

Milbank 63, Tri-Valley 56

Rapid City Stevens 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54

Red Cloud 64, Hot Springs 32

Redfield 54, Langford 39

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Brookings 51

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Rapid City Central 53

Sioux Valley 77, Parker 67

Stanley County 62, Wall 34

Timber Lake 81, Potter County 72

Todd County 77, Miller 52

DWU/Culver’s Classic

Aberdeen Christian 54, Viborg-Hurley 49

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Lyman 59

Canistota 57, DeSmet 45

Dell Rapids 87, Rapid City Christian 60

Hanson 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Mitchell 58, Harrisburg 50

Platte-Geddes 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

St. Thomas More 77, Sioux Falls Christian 70

White River 76, Corsica/Stickney 55

Sacred Hoops Classic

Little Wound 74, Flandreau Indian 45

McLaughlin 79, Winnebago, Neb. 77

Mitchell Christian 45, Wakpala 36

High School Girls Basketball

Brandon Valley 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 24

Centerville 56, Marty Indian 53, OT

Deubrook 58, Chester 36

Faith 57, Lemmon 32

Flandreau 74, Clark/Willow Lake 47

Gregory 62, Jones County 38

Lead-Deadwood 48, Bison 35

Menno 68, Colome 37

Miller 63, Todd County 47

Mobridge-Pollock 46, Groton Area 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sioux Falls Christian 52

Northwestern 41, North Central Co-Op 37

Potter County 57, Timber Lake 40

Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 78, Brookings 19

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Rapid City Central 44

Sioux Valley 60, Parker 30

Tri-Valley 55, Milbank 19

Wall 57, Stanley County 31

Watertown 61, Aberdeen Central 44

Webster 36, Leola/Frederick 30

DWU/Culver’s Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 62, Jones County 38

Burke 49, Menno 24

Sacred Hoops Classic

Crazy Horse 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 27

Oelrichs 73, Flandreau Indian 70

Wakpala 75, St. Francis Indian 65

Winnebago, Neb. 60, Dupree 52

Warner Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Langford 40

Florence/Henry 61, Sully Buttes 55

Freeman Academy 57, Little Wound 39

Herreid/Selby Area 57, Waverly-South Shore 48

State Gymnastics Meet

Class A

Vault

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.525 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel

2 9.425 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel

3 9.375 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

4 9.300 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison

5 9.000 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs

6-T 8.975 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

6-T 8.975 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison

8 8.925 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison

9-T 8.900 17.900 Raena Rost Madison

9-T 8.900 17.225 Cora Hofer Estelline/Hendricks

11 8.875 26.425 Annabelle Hawley Deuel

12-T 8.850 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

12-T 8.850 24.075 Emma Dahl Sisseton

14-T 8.825 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

14-T 8.825 25.050 Alcista Dion Wagner/Bon Homme

16 8.800 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area

17-T 8.725 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain

17-T 8.725 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion

17-T 8.725 25.325 Olivia Flemming Madison

20 8.700 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

21 8.650 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison

22 8.625 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

23-T 8.600 16.525 Tori Hooth Milbank Area

23-T 8.600 16.075 Tessa Dykstra Sisseton

25-T 8.550 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel

25-T 8.550 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area

27 8.525 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme

28 8.500 24.000 Sterling Mertens Britton/Hecla

29-T 8.475 16.350 Elena Hebb Stanley County

29-T 8.475 8.475 Aubrie Biteler Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

31-T 8.450 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel

31-T 8.450 24.675 Jenna Duffek Wagner/Bon Homme

31-T 8.450 15.425 Kathrinn Hopkins Chamberlain

34-T 8.425 24.525 Sarena Schwartz Estelline/Hendricks

34-T 8.425 16.550 Laney Forrette Milbank Area

36 8.400 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel

37 8.375 22.475 Abby Moon Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

38 8.325 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area

39 8.225 16.675 Aerial Bochmann Hot Springs

40-T 8.200 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain

40-T 8.200 15.250 Rylie Overby Milbank Area

43 7.950 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs

Uneven Parallel Bars

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.475 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel

2 9.400 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel

3 9.200 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel

4 8.525 25.325 Olivia Flemming Madison

5 8.500 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

6-T 8.425 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs

6-T 8.425 8.425 Averi Schmeichel West Central/Montrose

8 8.375 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

9 8.325 17.225 Cora Hofer Estelline/Hendricks

10 8.300 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel

11 8.225 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison

12 8.200 8.200 Aubrey Fraasch Milbank Area

13 8.175 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison

14-T 8.050 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain

14-T 8.050 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion

16 8.000 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

17-T 7.925 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs

17-T 7.925 24.000 Sterling Mertens Britton/Hecla

19 7.900 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

20-T 7.875 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison

20-T 7.875 15.450 Tori Farmer Vermillion

22 7.850 16.100 Jessi Schroeder Hot Springs

23 7.800 15.600 Serena Gapp Vermillion

24 7.775 7.775 Sophia Sudenga Madison

25-T 7.675 25.050 Alcista Dion Wagner/Bon Homme

25-T 7.675 7.675 Hope Bjerke Deuel

27 7.650 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area

28-T 7.600 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

28-T 7.600 24.675 Jenna Duffek Wagner/Bon Homme

30 7.575 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme

31-T 7.525 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

31-T 7.525 15.775 Madison Mathews Milbank Area

33 7.475 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area

34 7.375 22.475 Abby Moon Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

35 7.250 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area

36 7.200 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison

37 7.125 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain

38 7.100 24.075 Emma Dahl Sisseton

39 7.075 7.075 Carlie DeBoer Hot Springs

41 7.050 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel

Balance Beam

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.375 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel

2 9.275 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

3 9.200 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel

4-T 8.675 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

4-T 8.675 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison

6 8.600 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel

7-T 8.575 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain

7-T 8.575 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs

7-T 8.575 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel

10 8.375 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel

11-T 8.325 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

11-T 8.325 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

13 8.275 26.425 Annabelle Hawley Deuel

14-T 8.200 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison

14-T 8.200 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area

14-T 8.200 16.025 Kaylee Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

17 8.075 25.325 Olivia Flemming Madison

18 8.050 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme

19 8.000 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison

20-T 7.875 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison

20-T 7.875 24.525 Sarena Schwartz Estelline/Hendricks

20-T 7.875 16.350 Elena Hebb Stanley County

23 7.850 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

24 7.800 15.600 Serena Gapp Vermillion

25 7.775 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion

26 7.750 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain

27-T 7.575 24.000 Sterling Mertens Britton/Hecla

27-T 7.575 15.450 Tori Farmer Vermillion

29 7.550 7.550 Jane Skustad Chamberlain

30 7.450 7.450 Maya Radigan Vermillion

31 7.400 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area

32 7.325 7.325 Abby Roob Vermillion

33 7.300 15.800 Grace DuVall Chamberlain

34 7.250 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs

35 7.175 7.175 Kate Wegner Estelline/Hendricks

36 7.125 7.125 Allison Christopherson Sisseton

37 7.050 15.250 Rylie Overby Milbank Area

38 6.975 15.425 Kathrinn Hopkins Chamberlain

39 6.875 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area

40 6.725 22.475 Abby Moon Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

42 6.200 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

Floor Exercise

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.675 36.675 Rachel Blue Deuel

2 9.650 37.950 Paige Simon Deuel

3 9.450 36.675 Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel

4 9.325 34.050 Isabel Gors Madison

5 9.300 35.725 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

6 9.275 26.425 Annabelle Hawley Deuel

7 9.100 33.800 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

8-T 9.000 34.300 Brooklyn Peterson Deuel

8-T 9.000 32.075 Amelia Jones Chamberlain

8-T 9.000 17.900 Raena Rost Madison

11 8.950 33.100 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme

12 8.925 33.000 Elise Hotzler Deuel

13 8.900 33.950 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

14 8.875 35.625 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

15 8.825 34.175 Allison Hough Chamberlain

16 8.725 32.900 Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs

17-T 8.625 32.800 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area

17-T 8.625 24.675 Jenna Duffek Wagner/Bon Homme

19 8.600 32.025 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area

20 8.550 25.050 Alcista Dion Wagner/Bon Homme

21-T 8.500 33.125 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon

21-T 8.500 15.800 Grace DuVall Chamberlain

23 8.475 34.300 Morgan Hansen Madison

24 8.450 16.675 Aerial Bochmann Hot Springs

25 8.375 33.325 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs

26 8.350 32.900 Mackenzie Brady Vermillion

27-T 8.300 32.475 Lexi Hirsch Madison

27-T 8.300 31.225 Greta Snaza Milbank Area

29 8.275 33.625 Kylie Krusemark Madison

30-T 8.250 16.100 Jessi Schroeder Hot Springs

30-T 8.250 15.775 Madison Mathews Milbank Area

32-T 8.225 30.575 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip

32-T 8.225 24.525 Sarena Schwartz Estelline/Hendricks

34-T 8.125 24.075 Emma Dahl Sisseton

34-T 8.125 16.550 Laney Forrette Milbank Area

36 8.100 8.100 Alexis Metz Sisseton

37 7.925 16.525 Tori Hooth Milbank Area

38 7.825 16.025 Kaylee Johnson Estelline/Hendricks

39 7.725 7.725 Melaya Domingue Chamberlain

41 7.475 16.075 Tessa Dykstra Sisseton

All Around

Place Name Team V UB BB FX

1 Paige Simon Deuel 9.525 9.400 9.375 9.650

2-T Rachel Blue Deuel 9.425 9.200 8.375 9.675

2-T Morgan Kwasniewski Deuel 8.550 9.475 9.200 9.450

4 Sophie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks 9.375 8.375 8.675 9.300

5 Sadie Johnson Estelline/Hendricks 8.975 8.500 9.275 8.875

6-T Brooklyn Peterson Deuel 8.400 8.300 8.600 9.000

6-T Morgan Hansen Madison 8.925 8.225 8.675 8.475

8 Allison Hough Chamberlain 8.725 8.050 8.575 8.825

9 Isabel Gors Madison 8.650 7.875 8.200 9.325

10 Jada Plastow Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon 8.825 7.900 8.325 8.900

11 Tyra Zens Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon 8.850 8.000 7.850 9.100

12 Kylie Krusemark Madison 9.300 8.175 7.875 8.275

13 Peyton Stewart Hot Springs 7.950 8.425 8.575 8.375

14 London Sudbeck Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/MtVernon 8.700 7.600 8.325 8.500

15 Alexys Rueb Wagner/Bon Homme 8.525 7.575 8.050 8.950

16 Elise Hotzler Deuel 8.450 7.050 8.575 8.925

17-T Jaylen Nachtigall Hot Springs 9.000 7.925 7.250 8.725

17-T Mackenzie Brady Vermillion 8.725 8.050 7.775 8.350

19 Dani Yamaura Milbank Area 8.325 7.650 8.200 8.625

20 Lexi Hirsch Madison 8.975 7.200 8.000 8.300

21 Amelia Jones Chamberlain 8.200 7.125 7.750 9.000

22 Maddie Gustafson Milbank Area 8.550 7.475 7.400 8.600

23 Greta Snaza Milbank Area 8.800 7.250 6.875 8.300

25 Piper Cordes Wall/Kadoka Area/Philip 8.625 7.525 6.200 8.225

Class AA

Vault

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.950 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown

2 9.850 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg

3 9.625 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell

4 9.500 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre

5 9.375 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central

6 9.350 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown

7-T 9.300 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown

7-T 9.300 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman

7-T 9.300 36.150 Erica Zell Huron

10 9.175 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings

11-T 9.150 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings

11-T 9.150 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln

11-T 9.150 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton

14-T 9.125 16.100 Alyssa Hughes Mitchell

14-T 9.125 9.125 Makenna Glanzer Aberdeen Central

16 9.100 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell

17 9.050 26.550 Natalie Benson Watertown

18 9.025 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg

19 9.000 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt

20 8.975 17.900 Callie Boomsma Yankton

21-T 8.950 25.025 Ava Manning O’Gorman

21-T 8.950 8.950 Tabitha Sadler Mitchell

23 8.900 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln

24 8.825 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens

25-T 8.800 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings

25-T 8.800 8.800 Morgan Sandness Sioux Falls Lincoln

27-T 8.750 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell

27-T 8.750 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre

29-T 8.725 16.975 Kasey Bacher Brookings

29-T 8.725 8.725 Matayah Yellow Mule RC Central

31-T 8.700 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton

31-T 8.700 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman

33 8.625 8.625 Emerie Stephens Pierre

34 8.600 8.600 Anna Leuning Sioux Falls Lincoln

35-T 8.550 25.625 Lilly Siemonsma Brookings

35-T 8.550 17.425 Londyn Sycks Watertown

37 8.525 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens

38 8.500 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman

39 8.350 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell

40 8.225 25.975 Jaidyn Dahl Watertown

41 7.900 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg

Uneven Parallel Bars

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.400 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown

2 9.375 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg

3 9.325 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown

4 9.100 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre

5 9.075 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell

6 8.975 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman

7 8.950 17.900 Joslin Sommerville Mitchell

8 8.925 17.900 Callie Boomsma Yankton

9 8.900 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln

10 8.650 16.650 Kiah Boetel Harrisburg

11-T 8.625 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell

11-T 8.625 25.975 Jaidyn Dahl Watertown

13-T 8.600 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens

13-T 8.600 25.450 Maggie Fites Aberdeen Central

15 8.550 8.550 Dawson Briggs Watertown

16 8.525 16.900 Raena Manning O’Gorman

17 8.500 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell

18 8.475 36.150 Erica Zell Huron

19 8.425 25.625 Lilly Siemonsma Brookings

20-T 8.400 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg

20-T 8.400 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman

22 8.375 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg

23 8.350 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton

24 8.225 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings

25-T 8.150 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt

25-T 8.150 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings

27-T 8.100 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown

27-T 8.100 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell

29-T 7.950 16.975 Izzy Reiners Harrisburg

29-T 7.950 7.950 Allie Byrkeland Yankton

31 7.875 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings

32 7.825 7.825 Mackenzie Steinbrecher Yankton

33 7.800 7.800 Trinity Hordorff Watertown

34-T 7.700 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman

34-T 7.700 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre

36 7.625 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln

37 7.550 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens

38 7.400 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton

39 6.975 16.100 Alyssa Hughes Mitchell

40 6.200 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central

41-T 0.000 17.050 Aspyn Lundquist Aberdeen Central

41-T 0.000 8.950 Tabitha Sadler Mitchell

-T 0.000 8.875 Bentley Bates Mitchell

Balance Beam

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.650 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg

2 9.225 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown

3 9.125 25.975 Jaidyn Dahl Watertown

4 9.100 36.150 Erica Zell Huron

5-T 9.075 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln

5-T 9.075 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central

7-T 9.000 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown

7-T 9.000 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell

9 8.975 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings

10-T 8.950 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings

10-T 8.950 26.550 Natalie Benson Watertown

12 8.925 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton

13-T 8.900 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman

13-T 8.900 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg

15-T 8.850 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown

15-T 8.850 8.850 Maddi Lord Mitchell

17-T 8.800 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell

17-T 8.800 8.800 Aubrey Gelderman Mitchell

19 8.750 8.750 Kinsley VanGilder Watertown

20-T 8.675 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens

20-T 8.675 8.675 Lauren Holte Sioux Falls Lincoln

22-T 8.650 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell

22-T 8.650 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln

24 8.625 17.050 Aspyn Lundquist Aberdeen Central

25 8.600 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton

26 8.575 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman

27 8.550 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt

28 8.375 16.900 Raena Manning O’Gorman

29 8.325 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre

30 8.275 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg

31 8.250 16.975 Kasey Bacher Brookings

32-T 8.200 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings

32-T 8.200 25.450 Maggie Fites Aberdeen Central

34 8.150 8.150 Marissa Mathews Pierre

35-T 8.000 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell

35-T 8.000 16.650 Kiah Boetel Harrisburg

37 7.850 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman

38 7.450 7.450 Reece Lowe RC Central

39-T 7.425 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre

39-T 7.425 25.025 Ava Manning O’Gorman

41 6.300 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens

-T 0.000 16.975 Izzy Reiners Harrisburg

Floor Exercise

Place Ave Score AA Total Name Team

1 9.725 36.575 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman

2-T 9.700 38.575 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg

2-T 9.700 38.200 Myah Morris Watertown

4 9.550 37.100 Brooke Bollinger Watertown

5 9.425 35.775 Rachel Gannon Brookings

6 9.375 35.625 Emily Moody Mitchell

7 9.350 35.800 Peyton Kulesa Watertown

8 9.275 36.150 Erica Zell Huron

9 9.225 36.150 Mikah Moser Pierre

10 9.100 9.100 Caroline Benson Watertown

11-T 9.025 33.675 Ciara Sieveke RC Central

11-T 9.025 16.975 Izzy Reiners Harrisburg

13 9.000 34.300 Grace Miller O’Gorman

14-T 8.950 35.375 Kyra Gropper Mitchell

14-T 8.950 34.950 Sierra Stevens Brookings

14-T 8.950 17.900 Joslin Sommerville Mitchell

14-T 8.950 8.950 Blair Corcoran Sioux Falls Lincoln

18-T 8.925 34.925 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell

18-T 8.925 8.925 Cloe Fenicle Sioux Falls Roosevelt

20 8.900 34.875 Ava Koller Yankton

21-T 8.875 34.575 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg

21-T 8.875 17.425 Londyn Sycks Watertown

21-T 8.875 8.875 Bentley Bates Mitchell

24 8.800 33.950 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings

25-T 8.750 34.650 Masy Mock Mitchell

25-T 8.750 33.900 Alison Johnson Yankton

25-T 8.750 33.500 Emirra Returns RC Stevens

28-T 8.700 35.575 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln

28-T 8.700 34.125 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln

30-T 8.650 25.625 Lilly Siemonsma Brookings

30-T 8.650 25.450 Maggie Fites Aberdeen Central

30-T 8.650 25.025 Ava Manning O’Gorman

33 8.625 34.325 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt

34 8.600 8.600 Katherine Kolb O’Gorman

35 8.550 26.550 Natalie Benson Watertown

36 8.500 33.675 Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg

37 8.425 17.050 Aspyn Lundquist Aberdeen Central

38 8.400 33.150 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman

39 8.200 32.075 Meg Erwin Pierre

40 7.650 31.375 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens

All Around

Place Name Team V UB BB FX

1 Kenzee Danielson Harrisburg 9.850 9.375 9.650 9.700

2 Myah Morris Watertown 9.950 9.325 9.225 9.700

3 Brooke Bollinger Watertown 9.300 9.400 8.850 9.550

4 Payton Steffensen O’Gorman 9.300 8.975 8.575 9.725

5-T Mikah Moser Pierre 9.500 9.100 8.325 9.225

5-T Erica Zell Huron 9.300 8.475 9.100 9.275

7 Peyton Kulesa Watertown 9.350 8.100 9.000 9.350

8 Rachel Gannon Brookings 9.150 8.225 8.975 9.425

9 Emily Moody Mitchell 9.625 8.625 8.000 9.375

10 Elizabeth Boysen Sioux Falls Lincoln 8.900 8.900 9.075 8.700

11 Kyra Gropper Mitchell 8.350 9.075 9.000 8.950

12 Sierra Stevens Brookings 9.175 7.875 8.950 8.950

13 Chelsey Mohr Mitchell 9.100 8.100 8.800 8.925

14 Ava Koller Yankton 8.700 8.350 8.925 8.900

15 Masy Mock Mitchell 8.750 8.500 8.650 8.750

16 Meredith Hruby Harrisburg 9.025 8.400 8.275 8.875

17 Haley Fodness Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9.000 8.150 8.550 8.625

18 Grace Miller O’Gorman 8.700 7.700 8.900 9.000

19 Rachel Bruggeman Sioux Falls Lincoln 9.150 7.625 8.650 8.700

20 Tayla Dobrenski Brookings 8.800 8.150 8.200 8.800

21 Alison Johnson Yankton 9.150 7.400 8.600 8.750

22-T Ciara Sieveke RC Central 9.375 6.200 9.075 9.025

22-T Brinly Sanderson Harrisburg 7.900 8.375 8.900 8.500

24 Emirra Returns RC Stevens 8.525 7.550 8.675 8.750

25 Jadyn Robbins O’Gorman 8.500 8.400 7.850 8.400

26 Meg Erwin Pierre 8.750 7.700 7.425 8.200

27 Kendall Diehl RC Stevens 8.825 8.600 6.300 7.650