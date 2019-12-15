Saturday night scoreboard – December 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3 Tulsa 1
USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Fargo 2 (Shootout)
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls 98 Iowa 95
Men’s College Basketball
USD 96 Mayville St. 60
Bemidji St. 75 Augustana 73
USF 73 St. Cloud St. 67
Northern St. 74 U-Mary 61
SMSU 89 UMD 82
Mount Marty 97 Concordia 70
DWU 79 Doane 51
Dordt 70 Hastings 68
Northwestern 99 Midland 86
Women’s College Basketball
Central Michigan 79 SDSU 74
Bemidji St. 74 Augustana 57
St. Cloud St. 80 USF 76 (2OT)
UMD 70 SMSU 59
U-Mary 75 Northern St. 69
DWU 98 Doane 41
Hastings 88 Dordt 69
Northwestern 95 Midland 87
Concordia 80 Mount Marty 50
Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 80, James Valley Christian 35
Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 55
Harding County 77, Lead-Deadwood 44
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 42
Huron 57, Mitchell 52
Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 43
Madison 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Marty Indian 63, Lower Brule 59
McLaughlin 63, Belle Fourche 60
Milbank 83, Lennox 40
New Underwood 54, Dupree 29
Parkston 76, Avon 41
Platte-Geddes 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36
Ponca, Neb. 75, Irene-Wakonda 49
Rapid City Christian 72, Philip 25
Sioux Falls Christian 72, West Central 25
Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State 43
Yankton 57, Rapid City Stevens 44
Barefoot Classic
Ipswich 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Scotland 57, Wakpala 42
St. Thomas More 66, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 51
Gillete Tournament
Scottsbluff, Neb. 62, Rapid City Central 49
Girls Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Platte-Geddes 37
Brandon Valley 68, Spearfish 32
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Wessington Springs 21
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, Miller 47
Groton Area 59, Leola/Frederick 15
James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 42
Jones County 54, Highmore-Harrold 52
Lead-Deadwood 33, Harding County 23
Lennox 78, Milbank 10
Lower Brule 57, Marty Indian 41
Lyman 53, Potter County 48
Madison 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Menno 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56
Ponca, Neb. 54, Irene-Wakonda 50
Rapid City Christian 61, Philip 43
Rapid City Stevens 60, Yankton 31
Richland, N.D. 58, Wilmot 33
St. Thomas More 66, Belle Fourche 30
Wall 52, Edgemont 50
Warner 57, Webster 51
Waubay/Summit 56, Tri-State, N.D. 35
Barefoot Classic
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Ipswich 38
Viborg-Hurley 49, Deubrook 36
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 56, Gayville-Volin 26
Prep Wrestling
2019 Rapid City Invitational
1 Bismarck 188.0
2 Windsor 175.5
3 Brandon Valley 173.5
4 Casper Kelly Walsh 164.0
5 Rapid City Stevens 154.0
6 Pierre T.F. Riggs 149.0
7 Thunder Basin 132.0
8 Rapid City Central 128.0
9 Sturgis 113.0
10 Chamberlain 105.0
11 Spearfish 91.0
12 Huron 90.5
13 Worland 83.0
14 Custer 81.5
15 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80.5
16 Gering 74.0
17 Aberdeen Central 67.5
18 Sheridan 66.0
19 Berthoud 62.0
19 Mitchell 62.0
21 Dickinson 56.0
22 Bismarck St. Mary’s 49.0
22 Hot Springs 49.0
24 Bismarck Legacy 47.5
25 Sioux Falls Lincoln 45.0
26 Lead-Deadwood 43.0
27 Mandan 37.5
28 Hettinger 33.0
28 Milbank 33.0
30 Harding County 32.0
31 Beresford/Alcester Hudson 27.5
32 Belle Fourche 26.0
33 Williston 22.5
34 Todd County 22.0
35 Sioux Falls Washington 16.0
36 St. Thomas More 11.0
37 Laramie 10.0
38 Douglas 6.0
39 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 4.0
Burke/Gregory Invitational 2019
1 Winner 232.5
2 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 199.0
3 Burke/Gregory 185.0
4 Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 138.0
5 Lyman 106.0
6 Stanley County 102.0
7 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 97.0
8 Marion/Freeman 82.0
9 West Holt 24.0
10 Viborg-Hurley 21.0
11 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16.5
Howard H-Club Wrestling Tournament
1 McCook Central/Montrose 139.5
2 Howard 125.0
3 Wagner 119.5
4 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 105.5
5 Parker 99.0
6 Parkston 95.0
7 Webster Area 65.0
8 Tri-Valley 58.0
9 Lennox 57.0
10 Kingsbury County 54.0
11 Flandreau 32.0
12 Deuel 14.0
13 Chester 0.0
Faulkton Invitational
1 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 214.0
2 Oakes 137.0
3 Elk Point/Jefferson 134.0
4 Faulkton 106.0
5 Clark/Willow Lake 95.5
6 Sisseton 93.0
7 Mobridge/Pollock 72.0
8 Aberdeen Central 70.0
9 Sioux Valley 68.5
10 Ipswich/Leola 56.0
11 Potter County 46.0
12 Hamlin/Castlewood 45.0
13 Sunshine Bible Academy 39.0
14 Warner/NW 30.0
15 Sully Buttes 14.0
16 McLaughlin 2.5
2019 Rapid City Second Chance Tournament
1 Rapid City Stevens 145.0
2 Rapid City Central 102.0
3 Aberdeen Central 96.5
4 Williston 94.0
5 Sioux Falls Washington 91.0
6 Belle Fourche 77.5
7 Douglas 77.0
8 Milbank 76.0
9 Mitchell 70.0
10 Worland 60.0
11 Bismarck St. Mary’s 59.5
12 Chamberlain 59.0
12 Hettinger 59.0
14 Casper Kelly Walsh 57.0
14 Todd County 57.0
16 Mandan 56.0
17 Dickinson 55.0
18 Sheridan 52.0
19 Bismarck Legacy 51.5
20 Beresford 51.0
21 Thunder Basin 48.0
22 Brandon Valley 46.0
23 Cheyenne Eagle Butte/Dupree 44.0
23 Custer 44.0
25 Sioux Falls Lincoln 39.0
26 Sturgis 38.5
27 Huron 34.0
28 St. Thomas More 26.0
29 Bismarck 24.0
30 Berthoud 19.0
31 Pierre T.F. Riggs 18.5
32 Windsor 17.5
33 Laramie 16.0
34 Hot Springs 14.0
35 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13.0
36 Spearfish 9.0
37 Gering 0.0
37 Harding County 0.0
37 Lead-Deadwood 0.0
Watertown Dual Tournament
Pool A Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Watertown
2nd Place – Canby
3rd Place – Madison
4th Place – West Central
Round 1
Watertown defeated West Central 52-18.
Canby defeated Madison 54-21.
Round 2
Watertown defeated Canby 36-21.
Madison defeated West Central 57-21.
Round 3
Watertown defeated Madison 52-21.
Canby defeated West Central 52-20.
Pool B Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Vermillion
2nd Place – Dell Rapids
3rd Place – Tea Area
4th Place – Sioux Falls O’Gorman
Round 1
Tea Area defeated Dell Rapids 43-36.
Vermillion defeated Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37-33.
Round 2
Dell Rapids defeated Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42-40.
Vermillion defeated Tea Area 48-31.
Round 3
Dell Rapids defeated Vermillion 42-32.
Tea Area defeated Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46-37.
1st Place Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Watertown
2nd Place – Vermillion
1st Place Match
Watertown defeated Vermillion 54-18.
3rd Place Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Canby
2nd Place – Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
Canby defeated Dell Rapids 46-23.
5th Place Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tea Area
2nd Place – Madison
1st Place Match
Tea Area defeated Madison 38-37.