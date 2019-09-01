Saturday night scoreboard – August 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Football

Montana 31 vs. USD 17

NDSU 57 vs. Butler 10

High School Football

South Dakota

Mitchell 56 vs. Douglas 27

Stanley County 23 vs. Chamberlain 15

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. Valparaiso 1

USD 3 vs. Murray State 0

Drake 3 vs. SDSU 1

Dakota State 3 vs. Montana State Northern 0

Arizona Christian 3 vs. Dakota State 1

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23

Chamberlain def. Mobridge-Pollock, 17-25, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13, 16-14

Rapid City Stevens def. Pierre, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10

C-Hawk Invite

Pool Play

Pool A

Canton def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-18

Garretson def. Lennox, 32-30, 25-17

Lennox def. Canton, 25-21, 25-12

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Garretson, 25-18, 25-21

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-22

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Canton, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12

Pool B

Canistota def. Dell Rapids, 25-14, 25-20

Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 22-25, 25-10

Vermillion def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21

Vermillion def. West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-21

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21

Seventh Place

Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 24-26, 25-13, 25-23

Fifth Place

Lennox def. Canistota, 26-24, 25-23

Third Place

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canton, 25-20, 25-17

Championship

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-17

Custer Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16

Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-16

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-18, 25-14

Pool 2

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-21, 22-25, 25-20

Huron Invitational

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9

Huron def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-13

Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20

Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 28-26

Sioux Falls Christian def. Huron, 25-21, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-13

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-12

Watertown def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-22, 25-16

Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-8

Norfolk Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Hastings, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13

Lincoln High, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20

Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10

Seventh Place

Bennington, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Parkston Tournament

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-15, 26-24

Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 26-24

Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-19, 25-11

Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-10

Northwestern def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-9

Wagner def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16

Wall Triangular

Bennett County def. Wall, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

Wall def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14

Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament

First Round

Potter County def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-8

Women’s Soccer

Northwestern 2 vs. Bellevue 0

Girls Soccer

Brandon Valley 6 vs. Washington 0

Vermillion 6 vs. Groton Area 0

Tea Area 3 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1

West Central 1 vs. St. Thomas More 0

Mitchell 10 vs. Douglas 0

Aberdeen Central 4 vs. Lincoln 0

Boys Soccer

Lincoln 1 vs. Aberdeen Central 0

Groton Area 2 vs. Vermillion 0

Mitchell 6 vs. Douglas 4

Sioux Falls Christian 6 vs. James Valley Christian 0

Washington 1 vs. Brandon Valley 0

Freeman Academy 2 vs. Hot Springs 1