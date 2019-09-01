Saturday night scoreboard – August 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Football
Montana 31 vs. USD 17
NDSU 57 vs. Butler 10
High School Football
South Dakota
Mitchell 56 vs. Douglas 27
Stanley County 23 vs. Chamberlain 15
College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. Valparaiso 1
USD 3 vs. Murray State 0
Drake 3 vs. SDSU 1
Dakota State 3 vs. Montana State Northern 0
Arizona Christian 3 vs. Dakota State 1
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-10, 25-23
Chamberlain def. Mobridge-Pollock, 17-25, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13, 16-14
Rapid City Stevens def. Pierre, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10
C-Hawk Invite
Pool Play
Pool A
Canton def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-18
Garretson def. Lennox, 32-30, 25-17
Lennox def. Canton, 25-21, 25-12
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Garretson, 25-18, 25-21
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-22
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Canton, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12
Pool B
Canistota def. Dell Rapids, 25-14, 25-20
Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 22-25, 25-10
Vermillion def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21
Vermillion def. West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-21
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21
Seventh Place
Garretson def. Dell Rapids, 24-26, 25-13, 25-23
Fifth Place
Lennox def. Canistota, 26-24, 25-23
Third Place
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa def. Canton, 25-20, 25-17
Championship
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-17
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16
Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-17, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-7, 25-16
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-18, 25-14
Pool 2
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-21
Lead-Deadwood def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-21, 22-25, 25-20
Huron Invitational
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9
Huron def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-13
Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20
Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 28-26
Sioux Falls Christian def. Huron, 25-21, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-13
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-12
Watertown def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-22, 25-16
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-8
Norfolk Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Hastings, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln High, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20
Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10
Seventh Place
Bennington, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Parkston Tournament
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-15, 26-24
Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 26-24
Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-19, 25-11
Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-10
Northwestern def. Arlington, 25-7, 25-9
Wagner def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16
Wall Triangular
Bennett County def. Wall, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
Wall def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14
Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament
First Round
Potter County def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-8
Women’s Soccer
Northwestern 2 vs. Bellevue 0
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 6 vs. Washington 0
Vermillion 6 vs. Groton Area 0
Tea Area 3 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1
West Central 1 vs. St. Thomas More 0
Mitchell 10 vs. Douglas 0
Aberdeen Central 4 vs. Lincoln 0
Boys Soccer
Lincoln 1 vs. Aberdeen Central 0
Groton Area 2 vs. Vermillion 0
Mitchell 6 vs. Douglas 4
Sioux Falls Christian 6 vs. James Valley Christian 0
Washington 1 vs. Brandon Valley 0
Freeman Academy 2 vs. Hot Springs 1