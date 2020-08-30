Saturday night scoreboard – August 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
#1 Roosevelt 23 #2 Brandon Valley 21
#4 Harrisburg 63 Rapid City Central 7
Lincoln 48 Watertown 28

Boys High School Soccer
Aberdeen Central 1 Lincoln 1
Huron 5 Sturgis 3
Sioux Falls Christian 6 James Valley Christian 0
Spearfish 8 Mitchell 0
Vermillion 6 Groton Area 1
Washington 3 Brandon Valley 1
Watertown 6 O’Gorman 1

Girls High School Soccer
Aberdeen Central 1 Lincoln 0
Brandon Valley 5 Washington 1
O’Gorman 3 Watertown 2
Sturgis 7 Huron 0
Vermillion 4 Groton Area 2
West Central 7 St. Thomas More 0

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

Brookings def. Spearfish, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11

Dell Rapis St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Garretson def. Lennox, 25-8, 25-20, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 15-11

Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21

Madison def. Hamlin, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-9

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14

Pierre def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20

Watertown def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-16, 21-25, 28-26, 23-25, 15-10

West Sioux, Iowa 3, Canton 1

Lincoln High def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-21

Norfolk def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-19

Yankton def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-20

Alliance, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-12

Alliance, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Alliance, Neb., 25-19, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood, 25-10, 25-11

Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-11, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-23, 25-13

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Alliance, Neb., 13-25, 25-1, 25-19

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-18, 25-14

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-19

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-18,25-15

Wall def. Stanley County, 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls 10 St. Paul 5

