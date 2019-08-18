Saturday night scoreboard – August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Soccer
O’Gorman 1 Aberdeen Central 0
Rapid City Central 3 Belle Fourche 2
Groton Area 2 Freeman Academy 0
Spearfish 5 Mitchell 0
Huron 4 Sturgis 1
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Central 10 Belle Fourche 1
Garretson 4 Groton Area 0
Aberdeen Central 0 O’Gorman 0
Mitchell 1 Spearfish 0
Huron 0 Sturgis 0
Class “A” Amateur Baseball
Renner 4 Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 1
Sioux Falls Brewers 4 Renner 2
Class “B” Amateur Baseball
Alexandria 7 Winner/Colome 3
American Association
Fargo-Moorhead 14 Sioux Falls 6
College Volleyball
DWU 3 Georgetown College 0
DWU 3 Madonna University 0
Men’s College Soccer
DWU 2 Southeastern Community College 2