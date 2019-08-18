Saturday night scoreboard – August 17th

Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Saturday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer

O’Gorman 1 Aberdeen Central 0

Rapid City Central 3 Belle Fourche 2

Groton Area 2 Freeman Academy 0

Spearfish 5 Mitchell 0

Huron 4 Sturgis 1

Girls Soccer

Rapid City Central 10 Belle Fourche 1

Garretson 4 Groton Area 0

Aberdeen Central 0 O’Gorman 0

Mitchell 1 Spearfish 0

Huron 0 Sturgis 0

Class “A” Amateur Baseball

Renner 4 Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 1

Sioux Falls Brewers 4 Renner 2

Class “B” Amateur Baseball

Alexandria 7 Winner/Colome 3

American Association

Fargo-Moorhead 14 Sioux Falls 6

College Volleyball

DWU 3 Georgetown College 0

DWU 3 Madonna University 0

Men’s College Soccer

DWU 2 Southeastern Community College 2

