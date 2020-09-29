Monday night scoreboard – September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Soccer
Roosevelt 1 vs. Pierre 0
Girls Soccer
Roosevelt 3 vs. Pierre 1
Boys Golf
Region 1A
1 Aberdeen Roncalli 348
2 Madison 366
3 Tri-Valley 375
4 Sioux Valley 385
5 Milbank 397
*Medalist: Braden Eimers (Madison) 78
High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 15-25, 15-8
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Dell Rapids, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22
Faulkton Area def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-7, 25-12
Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20
Howard def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-8, 25-12, 25-7
Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
West Central def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13