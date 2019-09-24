Monday night scoreboard – September 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Estelline/Hendricks def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19
Garretson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10
Marty def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
McCook Central/Montrose def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-8, 25-16, 26-24
Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-8, 25-14
Wessington Springs def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
West Central def. Sioux Valley, 13-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Winner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
Boys Cross Country
Bon Homme Invitational
1 Hartington New Castle 12
2 Chamberlain 31
3 Burke 42
*Medalist: Carson Noecker (Hartington New Castle) 16:45
Deuel Invitational
1 Clark/Willow Lake 33
2 Deubrook Area 52
3 Sioux Valley 54
*Medalist: Marshall Dog Eyes (Flandreau Indian) 17:41.41
Girls Cross Country
Bon Homme Invitational
1 Chamberlain 9
2 Hartington New Castle 34
3 Burke 35
*Madison Farley (Gayville-Volin) 19:24
Deuel Invitational
1 Estelline/Hendricks 34
2 Deuel 36
3 Great Plains Lutheran 41
*Medalist: Victoria Zirbel (Dakota Hills) 20:12.11