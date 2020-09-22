Monday night scoreboard – September 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Softball
Harrisburg 10 vs. Brandon Valley 0 (F/4)
Harrisburg 5 vs. Brandon Valley 2
Boys Soccer
Tea Area 1 vs. Southwest Minnesota Christian 0
High School Volleyball
Avon def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Garretson def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-15, 25-19
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Redfield, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Wessington Springs, 25-10, 25-20, 25-18
Winner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 25-13, 25-9