Monday night scoreboard – October 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Golf
State “AA” Tournament
Team Standings: Round 1
1 Roosevelt 302
2 Rapid City Stevens 308
3 Lincoln 309
4 O’Gorman 312
5 Yankton 313
6 Aberdeen Central 320
Individual Standings: Round 1
1 Ben Daane (Rapid City Stevens) 71
2 Karsten Kern (Roosevelt) 72
3 Adam Salter (Rapid City Stevens) 73
3 Jack Lundin (Roosevelt) 73
3 Nash Stenberg (LIncoln) 73
State “A” Tournament
Team Standings: Round 1
1 Sioux Falls Christian 330
2 Parkston 344
3 Tea Area 347
4 Lennox 354
5 Vermillion 358
6 Madison 362
Individual Standings: Round 1
1 Lance Christensen (Little Wound) 77
2 Carson Van Beek (Sioux Falls Christian) 78
2 Quinn Bormann (Parkston) 78
4 Dalton Plucker (Lennox) 80
Girls Tennis
State “A” Tournament: Day 1
Team Standings (FINAL)
1 Yankton 300
2 Mitchell 279
3 Aberdeen Roncalli 252
4 Rapid City Christian 231
5 Milbank 214.5
6 Huron 97