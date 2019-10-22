 

Monday night scoreboard – October 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
Bethany (KS) 75 vs. Dakota State 65

College Volleyball
Omaha 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-13)
Northwestern 3 vs. Jamestown 0 (32-30, 25-17, 25-23)

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Christian def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 16-14

Burke def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Chadron, Neb. def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-6

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

Custer def. Edgemont, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8

Ethan def. Avon, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21

Faulkton Area def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-6, 25-9

Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Groton Area def. Langford Area, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 25-16

Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20

Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-16, 25-11

Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 15-7

Rapid City Christian def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13

Scotland def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15

South Border, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21

Sturgis def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-15, 25-6, 25-4

Tri-State, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18

Winner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-13, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22

