Monday night scoreboard – October 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
Bethany (KS) 75 vs. Dakota State 65
College Volleyball
Omaha 3 vs. SDSU 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-13)
Northwestern 3 vs. Jamestown 0 (32-30, 25-17, 25-23)
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Christian def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 16-14
Burke def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Chadron, Neb. def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-6
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20
Custer def. Edgemont, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8
Ethan def. Avon, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21
Faulkton Area def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-6, 25-9
Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Groton Area def. Langford Area, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 25-16
Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-16, 25-11
Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 15-7
Rapid City Christian def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13
Scotland def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15
South Border, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
Sturgis def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-15, 25-6, 25-4
Tri-State, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18
Winner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-13, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22