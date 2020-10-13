Monday night scoreboard – October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

Colman-Egan 24 vs. Menno/Marion 6

Gayville-Volin 40 vs. Avon 28

College Volleyball

Northwestern 3 vs. Briar Cliff 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-21)

Men’s Soccer

Mount Marty 2 vs. Concordia 2 (F/OT)

Competitive Cheer

Metro Invitational

1 Roosevelt 277.5

2 Washington 245

3 Brandon Valley 227

4 Lincoln 188

Competitive Dance

Metro Invitational

1 Brandon Valley 370

2 Washington 363

3 Roosevelt 353.75

4 Lincoln 338.25

High School Volleyball

Bon Homme def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21

Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15

Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15

Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8