Monday night scoreboard – October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Colman-Egan 24 vs. Menno/Marion 6
Gayville-Volin 40 vs. Avon 28
College Volleyball
Northwestern 3 vs. Briar Cliff 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-21)
Men’s Soccer
Mount Marty 2 vs. Concordia 2 (F/OT)
Competitive Cheer
Metro Invitational
1 Roosevelt 277.5
2 Washington 245
3 Brandon Valley 227
4 Lincoln 188
Competitive Dance
Metro Invitational
1 Brandon Valley 370
2 Washington 363
3 Roosevelt 353.75
4 Lincoln 338.25
High School Volleyball
Bon Homme def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15
Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8