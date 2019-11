Monday night scoreboard – November 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Exhibition

Augustana 91 vs. Minnesota Morris 56

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Brookings def. Harrisburg, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-13

Region 7A

First Round

Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13

Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10

Red Cloud def. Bennett County, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Region 1B

First Round

Leola/Frederick def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16

Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16

Region 2B

First Round

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-22, 25-12

Region 3B

First Round

Arlington def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-10, 25-14, 25-4

De Smet def. Wessington Springs, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10

James Valley Christian def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-16, 25-9

Region 4B

First Round

Hanson def. Mitchell Christian, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

Region 5B

First Round

Canistota def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14

Viborg-Hurley def. Menno, 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17

Region 6B

First Round

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 16-14

Colome def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 20-25, 25-27, 25-9, 26-24, 15-8

Platte-Geddes def. Marty, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

Region 7B

First Round

Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20

Wall def. Jones County, 23-26, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Region 8B

First Round

Bison def. Wakpala, 25-5, 25-9, 25-12

Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa, 3-0

McIntosh def. Takini, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10