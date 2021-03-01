Monday night scoreboard – March 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3, SDSU 0
High School Boys Basketball
Class B Playoffs
Region 1
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Britton-Hecla 48
Leola/Frederick 64, Wilmot 40
Region 3
Arlington 63, Iroquois/Doland 29
Estelline/Hendricks 72, James Valley Christian 52
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Lake Preston 57
Region 4
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58, Colman-Egan 41
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Mitchell Christian 50
Region 5
Centerville 65, Menno 54
Gayville-Volin 58, Freeman 39
Irene-Wakonda 50, Scotland 32
Region 6
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Bon Homme 50
Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 56
Marty 71, Avon 51