Monday night scoreboard – March 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3, SDSU 0

High School Boys Basketball

Class B Playoffs

Region 1

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Britton-Hecla 48

Leola/Frederick 64, Wilmot 40

Region 3

Arlington 63, Iroquois/Doland 29

Estelline/Hendricks 72, James Valley Christian 52

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Lake Preston 57

Region 4

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58, Colman-Egan 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Mitchell Christian 50

Region 5

Centerville 65, Menno 54

Gayville-Volin 58, Freeman 39

Irene-Wakonda 50, Scotland 32

Region 6

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Bon Homme 50

Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 56

Marty 71, Avon 51