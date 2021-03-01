Monday night scoreboard – March 1

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
USD 3, SDSU 0

High School Boys Basketball

Class B Playoffs

Region 1

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Britton-Hecla 48

Leola/Frederick 64, Wilmot 40

Region 3

Arlington 63, Iroquois/Doland 29

Estelline/Hendricks 72, James Valley Christian 52

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Lake Preston 57

Region 4

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58, Colman-Egan 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Mitchell Christian 50

Region 5

Centerville 65, Menno 54

Gayville-Volin 58, Freeman 39

Irene-Wakonda 50, Scotland 32

Region 6

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Bon Homme 50

Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 56

Marty 71, Avon 51

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 