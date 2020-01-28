Monday night scoreboard – January 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Gymnastics

O’Gorman 132.550 vs. Yankton 130.350 vs. Washington 117.950

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Clark/Willow Lake 79, Great Plains Lutheran 45

Dupree 66, Bison 22

Florence/Henry 63, Wilmot 53

Marty 75, Avon 42

St. Francis Indian 91, Takini 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Baltic 40

Ethan 62, Canistota 24

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 59, Iroquois/Doland 56

St. Francis Indian 64, Takini 24

Sully Buttes 52, Philip 45

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Platte-Geddes 34

Waverly-South Shore 46, Webster Area 21

Wynot, Neb. 56, Viborg-Hurley 43