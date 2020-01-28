Monday night scoreboard – January 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Gymnastics
O’Gorman 132.550 vs. Yankton 130.350 vs. Washington 117.950
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 79, Great Plains Lutheran 45
Dupree 66, Bison 22
Florence/Henry 63, Wilmot 53
Marty 75, Avon 42
St. Francis Indian 91, Takini 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Baltic 40
Ethan 62, Canistota 24
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 59, Iroquois/Doland 56
St. Francis Indian 64, Takini 24
Sully Buttes 52, Philip 45
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Platte-Geddes 34
Waverly-South Shore 46, Webster Area 21
Wynot, Neb. 56, Viborg-Hurley 43