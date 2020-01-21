 

Monday night scoreboard – January 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
Northwestern 99 vs. College of Saint Mary 59

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Bennett County 58, Colome 37

Tea Area 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Timber Lake 64, Bison 14

DVC Tournament

First Round

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 48, Chamberlain 46

Dakota Valley 42, West Sioux, Iowa 39

Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 57

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Langford Area 48

Corsica-Stickney 54, White River 47

Ethan 54, Faulkton Area 30

Parkston 44, Hamlin 35

St. Thomas More 57, McCook Central/Montrose 55

Winner 59, Lennox 54

