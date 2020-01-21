Monday night scoreboard – January 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
Northwestern 99 vs. College of Saint Mary 59
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bennett County 58, Colome 37
Tea Area 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Timber Lake 64, Bison 14
DVC Tournament
First Round
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 48, Chamberlain 46
Dakota Valley 42, West Sioux, Iowa 39
Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 57
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Langford Area 48
Corsica-Stickney 54, White River 47
Ethan 54, Faulkton Area 30
Parkston 44, Hamlin 35
St. Thomas More 57, McCook Central/Montrose 55
Winner 59, Lennox 54