Monday night scoreboard – January 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Gymnastics
Madison 137.8 Estelline/Hendricks 126
High School Boys Basketball
Dakota Valley 92, West Sioux, IA 51
Mobridge-Pollock 82, Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND 53
Tea Area 69, Canton 37
Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State, ND 35
West Central 62, Baltic 40
Winner 59, Lower Brule 53
High School Girls Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Canton 51
Canton 51, Arlington 31
Clark/Willow Lake 59 Great Plains Lutheran 27
Dakota Valley 59, West Sioux, IA 19
Dell Rapids St. Mary 54 Estelline/Hendricks 48
Deubrook Area 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Groton Area 52, Langford Area 25
Highmore-Harrold 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 35
James Valley Christian 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Madison 46, Beresford 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wolsey-Wessington 35
Tri-State, ND 69, Wilmot 55