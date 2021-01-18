Monday night scoreboard – January 18

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Gymnastics
Madison 137.8 Estelline/Hendricks 126

High School Boys Basketball
Dakota Valley 92, West Sioux, IA 51

Mobridge-Pollock 82, Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND 53

Tea Area 69, Canton 37

Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State, ND 35

West Central 62, Baltic 40

Winner 59, Lower Brule 53

High School Girls Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Canton 51

Canton 51, Arlington 31

Clark/Willow Lake 59 Great Plains Lutheran 27

Dakota Valley 59, West Sioux, IA 19

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54 Estelline/Hendricks 48

Deubrook Area 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Groton Area 52, Langford Area 25

Highmore-Harrold 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

James Valley Christian 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Madison 46, Beresford 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wolsey-Wessington 35

Tri-State, ND 69, Wilmot 55

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 