Monday night scoreboard – January 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Gymnastics

Madison 137.8 Estelline/Hendricks 126

High School Boys Basketball

Dakota Valley 92, West Sioux, IA 51

Mobridge-Pollock 82, Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND 53

Tea Area 69, Canton 37

Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State, ND 35

West Central 62, Baltic 40

Winner 59, Lower Brule 53

High School Girls Basketball

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Canton 51

Canton 51, Arlington 31

Clark/Willow Lake 59 Great Plains Lutheran 27

Dakota Valley 59, West Sioux, IA 19

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54 Estelline/Hendricks 48

Deubrook Area 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Groton Area 52, Langford Area 25

Highmore-Harrold 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

James Valley Christian 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Madison 46, Beresford 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wolsey-Wessington 35

Tri-State, ND 69, Wilmot 55