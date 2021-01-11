Monday night scoreboard – January 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

Bridgewater-Emery 79, Colman-Egan 41

Groton Area 58, Webster 52

Herreid/Selby Area 68, South Border, N.D. 45

Leola/Frederick 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 54

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Yankton 48

Waverly-South Shore 68, Tri-State, N.D. 48

High School Girls Basketball

Burke 59, Lyman 41

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 20

Groton Area 43, Webster 39

Harrisburg 68, Sioux Falls Washington 60, OT

Lemmon 62, Bison 35

Lennox 41, Dell Rapids 26

Men’s Basketball

Dakota State 79 Trinity Bible 77, OT

High School Wrestling

Brookings 55 Roosevelt 21

Brookings 64 Yankton 15

High School Gymnastics

1. Mitchell 147.95

2. Wagner/Bon Homme 127.7

3. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernorn 111.15