Monday night scoreboard – February 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3, UND 0
NDSU 3, SDSU 0
High School Boys Basketball
Baltic 48, Colman-Egan 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Arlington 41
De Smet 77, Castlewood 52
Ethan 79, Wagner 75
Lemmon 63, Bowman County, N.D. 48
Potter County 82, Stanley County 51
Tiospa Zina 76, Webster Area 42
Tri-Valley 47, Lennox 39
High School Girls Basketball
Baltic 73, Colman-Egan 68 (2OT)
Bison 57, McIntosh 33
Castlewood 54, DeSmet 47
Chamberlain 55, Lyman 27
Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Arlington 39
Ethan 52, Wagner 39
Flandreau 56, Madison 45
Hill City 53, Lakota Tech 46
Lemmon 55, Grant County, N.D. 53
Menno 63, Bridgewater-Emery 45
Potter County 53, Stanley County 15
Viborg-Hurley 55, Canistota 44
Waubay/Summit 47, Wilmot 32