Monday night scoreboard – February 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

USD 3, UND 0

NDSU 3, SDSU 0

High School Boys Basketball

Baltic 48, Colman-Egan 21

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Arlington 41

De Smet 77, Castlewood 52

Ethan 79, Wagner 75

Lemmon 63, Bowman County, N.D. 48

Potter County 82, Stanley County 51

Tiospa Zina 76, Webster Area 42

Tri-Valley 47, Lennox 39

High School Girls Basketball

Baltic 73, Colman-Egan 68 (2OT)

Bison 57, McIntosh 33

Castlewood 54, DeSmet 47

Chamberlain 55, Lyman 27

Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Arlington 39

Ethan 52, Wagner 39

Flandreau 56, Madison 45

Hill City 53, Lakota Tech 46

Lemmon 55, Grant County, N.D. 53

Menno 63, Bridgewater-Emery 45

Potter County 53, Stanley County 15

Viborg-Hurley 55, Canistota 44

Waubay/Summit 47, Wilmot 32