Monday night scoreboard – February 3rd

Scoreboard

KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
Jamestown 90 vs. Presentation 49

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Colman-Egan 62, Chester Area 41

Kimball/White Lake 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

Menno 55, Avon 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley 60, Sioux City, North, Iowa 35

Dupree 71, Bison 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Iroquois/Doland 31

Ethan 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51

Harding County 52, Timber Lake 49

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Wakpala 41

Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Yankton 55, Aberdeen Central 45

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

