Monday night scoreboard – February 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Flandreau 66, Deuel 30

Irene-Wakonda 59, Bon Homme 56

Lower Brule 61, McLaughlin 53

Madison 71, Milbank 49

Stanley County 56, Miller 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clark/Willow Lake 57, Florence/Henry 51

Flandreau 67, Deuel 21

Vermillion 51, Canton 10

Class B Region 1

First Round

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 35

Wilmot 45, Leola/Frederick 26

Class B Region 2

First Round

North Central Co-Op 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Class B Region 3

First Round

James Valley Christian 52, Lake Preston 50

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Wessington Springs 24

Arlington 49, Iroquois/Doland 31

Class B Region 4

First Round

Chester Area 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Mitchell Christian 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Class B Region 5

First Round

Canistota 65, Alcester-Hudson 44

Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42

Scotland 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Class B Region 6

First Round

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 45

Bon Homme 47, Marty Indian 33

Gregory 58, Colome 38

Class B Region 7

First Round

Philip 49, Jones County 37

Oelrichs 59, Crazy Horse 54

Class B Region 8

First Round

Bison 53, McIntosh 32

Harding County 60, Tiospaye Topa 25

Timber Lake 64, Takini 43

