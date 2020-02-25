Monday night scoreboard – February 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Flandreau 66, Deuel 30
Irene-Wakonda 59, Bon Homme 56
Lower Brule 61, McLaughlin 53
Madison 71, Milbank 49
Stanley County 56, Miller 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 57, Florence/Henry 51
Flandreau 67, Deuel 21
Vermillion 51, Canton 10
Class B Region 1
First Round
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 35
Wilmot 45, Leola/Frederick 26
Class B Region 2
First Round
North Central Co-Op 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Class B Region 3
First Round
James Valley Christian 52, Lake Preston 50
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Wessington Springs 24
Arlington 49, Iroquois/Doland 31
Class B Region 4
First Round
Chester Area 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Mitchell Christian 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Class B Region 5
First Round
Canistota 65, Alcester-Hudson 44
Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42
Scotland 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Class B Region 6
First Round
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 45
Bon Homme 47, Marty Indian 33
Gregory 58, Colome 38
Class B Region 7
First Round
Philip 49, Jones County 37
Oelrichs 59, Crazy Horse 54
Class B Region 8
First Round
Bison 53, McIntosh 32
Harding County 60, Tiospaye Topa 25
Timber Lake 64, Takini 43