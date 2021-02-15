Monday night scoreboard – February 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
South Dakota
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 44, Groton Area 32
Custer 71, Lakota Tech 56
Edgemont 46, Newell 45, OT
Estelline/Hendricks 57, Iroquois 31
Kadoka Area 58, Wall 48
Northwestern 56, Leola/Frederick 50
Timber Lake 49, North Central 43
Vermillion 71, Madison 49
High School Girls Basketball
Baltic 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 41
Estelline/Hendricks 74, Iroquois/Doland 35
Florence/Henry 46, Colman-Egan 43
James Valley Christian 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Tri-Valley 56
Northwestern 37, Leola/Frederick 24
Rapid City Central 69, Lakota Tech 26
Redfield 52, Sisseton 37
Timber Lake 49, North Central Co-Op 43
Wagner 55, Beresford 43
High School Wrestling
Elk Point-Jefferson 82, Dakota Valley 0
College Volleyball
Denver 3, SDSU 0
Omaha 3, USD 2
Iowa High School Boys Basketball
Carroll 61, Winterset 43
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
Easton Valley 63, North Cedar, Stanwood 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 75, Waterloo, East 48
Marion 53, South Tama County, Tama 33
Marshalltown 50, Norwalk 49
Montezuma 77, B-G-M 44
Springville 76, WACO, Wayland 53
West Delaware, Manchester 62, Independence 41
West Fork, Sheffield 80, Saint Ansgar 34
Class 1A Substate 1
Second Round
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, Akron-Westfield 25
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 77, Trinity Christian High School 42
Hillcrest Academy 41, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
Newell-Fonda 84, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52
Siouxland Christian 48, Kingsley-Pierson 45
South O’Brien, Paullina 44, Harris-Lake Park 35
St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, George-Little Rock 53
Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Westwood, Sloan 52
Class 1A Substate 2
First Round
West Bend-Mallard 75, Lake Mills 28
Second Round
AGWSR, Ackley 62, Rockford 48
Bishop Garrigan 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43
North Butler, Greene 67, Nashua-Plainfield 32
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 80, Newman Catholic, Mason City 66
West Hancock, Britt 45, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Class 1A Substate 3
Second Round
Dunkerton 69, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36
Edgewood-Colesburg 73, MFL-Mar-Mac 23
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, West Central, Maynard 19
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 30
South Winneshiek, Calmar 64, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56
Tripoli 37, Waterloo Christian School 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 52
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Central Elkader 13
Class 1A Substate 4
Second Round
Calamus-Wheatland 72, Morning Star 54
Danville 52, Holy Trinity 42
New London 44, Lisbon 40
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 41
Class 1A Substate 5
First Round
Grundy Center 54, Colo-NESCO 20
North Linn, Troy Mills 110, Cedar Valley Christian School 21
Second Round
Alburnett 71, H-L-V, Victor 37
BCLUW, Conrad 47, GMG, Garwin 36
Belle Plaine 62, English Valleys, North English 51
North Tama, Traer 43, Baxter 41
Class 1A Substate 6
Second Round
Lynnville-Sully 72, Sigourney 44
Moravia 70, Seymour 37
Murray 57, Wayne, Corydon 33
Class 1A Substate 7
First Round
Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Diagonal 16
Tri-Center, Neola 91, Griswold 40
Second Round
Earlham 66, East Union, Afton 43
Lenox 74, Southwest Valley 62
Riverside, Oakland 57, Stanton 49
Class 1A Substate 8
First Round
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, West Monona 37
Second Round
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 49
Coon Rapids-Bayard 38, Ankeny Christian Academy 37
Madrid 54, Audubon 38
Ogden 72, IKM-Manning 60
West Harrison, Mondamin 74, Ar-We-Va, Westside 61
Woodbine 47, Logan-Magnolia 38
Class 2A Substate 1
First Round
Hinton 54, West Sioux 50
Ridge View 59, Missouri Valley 27
Class 2A Substate 2
First Round
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 50
Okoboji, Milford 52, Emmetsburg 44
West Lyon, Inwood 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Class 2A Substate 3
First Round
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Belmond-Klemme 59
Forest City 66, Central Springs 45
New Hampton 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
Class 2A Substate 4
First Round
Anamosa 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 36
Jesup 90, Oelwein 55
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 24
Tipton 67, Bellevue 47
Class 2A Substate 5
First Round
Wilton 45, Durant-Bennett 44
Class 2A Substate 6
First Round
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71, Davis County, Bloomfield 57
Eldon Cardinal 59, Williamsburg 58
Pleasantville 64, Colfax-Mingo 37
Woodward-Granger 71, Chariton 31
Class 2A Substate 7
First Round
Hudson 61, South Hardin 54
South Hamilton, Jewell 65, Eagle Grove 38
Class 2A Substate 8
First Round
AC/GC 74, West Central Valley, Stuart 37
Clarinda 60, Underwood 58
Red Oak 54, Shenandoah 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bondurant Farrar vs. Perry, ccd.
Boone vs. Nevada, ccd.
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Interstate 35,Truro, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Janesville vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Meskwaki Settlement School vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Waukee vs. Ottumwa, ccd.
High School Girls Basketball
Glenwood 71, Denison-Schleswig 48