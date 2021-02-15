Monday night scoreboard – February 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

South Dakota

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 44, Groton Area 32

Custer 71, Lakota Tech 56

Edgemont 46, Newell 45, OT

Estelline/Hendricks 57, Iroquois 31

Kadoka Area 58, Wall 48

Northwestern 56, Leola/Frederick 50

Timber Lake 49, North Central 43

Vermillion 71, Madison 49

High School Girls Basketball

Baltic 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 41

Estelline/Hendricks 74, Iroquois/Doland 35



Florence/Henry 46, Colman-Egan 43

James Valley Christian 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Tri-Valley 56

Northwestern 37, Leola/Frederick 24

Rapid City Central 69, Lakota Tech 26

Redfield 52, Sisseton 37

Timber Lake 49, North Central Co-Op 43

Wagner 55, Beresford 43

High School Wrestling

Elk Point-Jefferson 82, Dakota Valley 0

College Volleyball

Denver 3, SDSU 0

Omaha 3, USD 2

Iowa High School Boys Basketball

Carroll 61, Winterset 43

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

Easton Valley 63, North Cedar, Stanwood 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 75, Waterloo, East 48

Marion 53, South Tama County, Tama 33

Marshalltown 50, Norwalk 49

Montezuma 77, B-G-M 44

Springville 76, WACO, Wayland 53

West Delaware, Manchester 62, Independence 41

West Fork, Sheffield 80, Saint Ansgar 34

Class 1A Substate 1

Second Round

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, Akron-Westfield 25

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 77, Trinity Christian High School 42

Hillcrest Academy 41, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

Newell-Fonda 84, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52

Siouxland Christian 48, Kingsley-Pierson 45

South O’Brien, Paullina 44, Harris-Lake Park 35

St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, George-Little Rock 53

Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Westwood, Sloan 52

Class 1A Substate 2

First Round

West Bend-Mallard 75, Lake Mills 28

Second Round

AGWSR, Ackley 62, Rockford 48

Bishop Garrigan 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 43

North Butler, Greene 67, Nashua-Plainfield 32

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 80, Newman Catholic, Mason City 66

West Hancock, Britt 45, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Class 1A Substate 3

Second Round

Dunkerton 69, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36

Edgewood-Colesburg 73, MFL-Mar-Mac 23

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, West Central, Maynard 19

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 30

South Winneshiek, Calmar 64, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56

Tripoli 37, Waterloo Christian School 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 52

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Central Elkader 13

Class 1A Substate 4

Second Round

Calamus-Wheatland 72, Morning Star 54

Danville 52, Holy Trinity 42

New London 44, Lisbon 40

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 41

Class 1A Substate 5

First Round

Grundy Center 54, Colo-NESCO 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 110, Cedar Valley Christian School 21

Second Round

Alburnett 71, H-L-V, Victor 37

BCLUW, Conrad 47, GMG, Garwin 36

Belle Plaine 62, English Valleys, North English 51

North Tama, Traer 43, Baxter 41

Class 1A Substate 6

Second Round

Lynnville-Sully 72, Sigourney 44

Moravia 70, Seymour 37

Murray 57, Wayne, Corydon 33

Class 1A Substate 7

First Round

Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Diagonal 16

Tri-Center, Neola 91, Griswold 40

Second Round

Earlham 66, East Union, Afton 43

Lenox 74, Southwest Valley 62

Riverside, Oakland 57, Stanton 49

Class 1A Substate 8

First Round

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, West Monona 37

Second Round

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 49

Coon Rapids-Bayard 38, Ankeny Christian Academy 37

Madrid 54, Audubon 38

Ogden 72, IKM-Manning 60

West Harrison, Mondamin 74, Ar-We-Va, Westside 61

Woodbine 47, Logan-Magnolia 38

Class 2A Substate 1

First Round

Hinton 54, West Sioux 50

Ridge View 59, Missouri Valley 27

Class 2A Substate 2

First Round

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 50

Okoboji, Milford 52, Emmetsburg 44

West Lyon, Inwood 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Class 2A Substate 3

First Round

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Belmond-Klemme 59

Forest City 66, Central Springs 45

New Hampton 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Class 2A Substate 4

First Round

Anamosa 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 36

Jesup 90, Oelwein 55

North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 24

Tipton 67, Bellevue 47

Class 2A Substate 5

First Round

Wilton 45, Durant-Bennett 44

Class 2A Substate 6

First Round

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71, Davis County, Bloomfield 57

Eldon Cardinal 59, Williamsburg 58

Pleasantville 64, Colfax-Mingo 37

Woodward-Granger 71, Chariton 31

Class 2A Substate 7

First Round

Hudson 61, South Hardin 54

South Hamilton, Jewell 65, Eagle Grove 38

Class 2A Substate 8

First Round

AC/GC 74, West Central Valley, Stuart 37

Clarinda 60, Underwood 58

Red Oak 54, Shenandoah 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bondurant Farrar vs. Perry, ccd.

Boone vs. Nevada, ccd.

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Interstate 35,Truro, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Janesville vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Meskwaki Settlement School vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Waukee vs. Ottumwa, ccd.

High School Girls Basketball

Glenwood 71, Denison-Schleswig 48