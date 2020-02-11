Monday night scoreboard – February 10th

1  of  4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 87, Potter County 59

Colman-Egan 56, Baltic 45

De Smet 77, Castlewood 33

Ethan 76, Wagner 64

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 66

Lennox 63, Tri-Valley 57

Waubay/Summit 50, Wilmot 20

Waverly-South Shore 70, Iroquois/Doland 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 57, Gregory 33

Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 26

Edgemont 50, Oelrichs 44

Ethan 67, Wagner 40

Grant County, N.D. 69, Lemmon 59

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Highmore-Harrold 48

Lyman 60, Chamberlain 53

Menno 54, Platte-Geddes 43

Sisseton 59, Flandreau Indian 52

Timber Lake 55, Standing Rock, N.D. 46

Waubay/Summit 48, Wilmot 35

