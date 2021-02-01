Monday night scoreboard – February 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

SDSU 3 Western Illinois 0

High School Wrestling

Brandon Valley 73, Roosevelt 3

Brandon Valley 63, Lincoln 14

Brandon Valley 64, Washington 6

High School Boys Basketball

Chester Area 54, Colman-Egan 44



Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Garretson 51

Great Plains Lutheran 64, Estelline/Hendricks 56

Howard 72, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34

High School Girls Basketball

Canistota 60, Parker 53

Dakota Valley 81, Sioux City North, IA 48

Dell Rapids 63, Baltic 43

Dupree 58, Bison 39

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Iroquois/Doland 31

Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 31

Gregory 47, Bon Homme 41

Howard 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Ipswich 45, Northwestern 32

Leola/Frederick 48, Britton-Hecla 29

Mobridge-Pollock 63, Lemmon 58

Timber Lake 54, Faith 44

Waubay/Summit 60, Langford 41