Monday night scoreboard – February 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
SDSU 3 Western Illinois 0
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 73, Roosevelt 3
Brandon Valley 63, Lincoln 14
Brandon Valley 64, Washington 6
High School Boys Basketball
Chester Area 54, Colman-Egan 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Garretson 51
Great Plains Lutheran 64, Estelline/Hendricks 56
Howard 72, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34
High School Girls Basketball
Canistota 60, Parker 53
Dakota Valley 81, Sioux City North, IA 48
Dell Rapids 63, Baltic 43
Dupree 58, Bison 39
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Iroquois/Doland 31
Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 31
Gregory 47, Bon Homme 41
Howard 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Ipswich 45, Northwestern 32
Leola/Frederick 48, Britton-Hecla 29
Mobridge-Pollock 63, Lemmon 58
Timber Lake 54, Faith 44
Waubay/Summit 60, Langford 41