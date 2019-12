SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

DWU 86 vs. Presentation 51

Dordt 90 vs. Dakota State 76

Men’s Basketball

Black Hills State 91 vs. Dakota State 53

Gymnastics

Brookings 135 vs. Huron 118.4

Mitchell 142 vs. Yankton 125.9 vs. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 115.7