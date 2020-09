SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

St. Mary Cheer Competition

1 Dell Rapids St. Mary 127.25

2 Dell Rapids 125.5

3 Deubrook Area 110.75

4 Parkston 106.25

5 Arlington/Lake Preston 98.5

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Arlington def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Tri-State, 25-16, 25-12, 25-9