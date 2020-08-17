Monday night scoreboard – August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf

Warrior/Lynx Invite – Round 1

Team Standings

1 Lincoln 299

2 O’Gorman 300

3 Watertown 308

4 Harrisburg 309

5 Yankton 315

6 Roosevelt 324

7 Rapid City Stevens 325

8 Brandon Valley 335

8 Spearfish 335

10 Mitchell 342

Individual Standings

1 Jake Olson (Watertown) 71

1 Bennett Geraets (Lincoln) 71

3 William Sanford (O’Gorman) 72

4 Jonah Swartz (Rapid City Stevens) 74

4 Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) 74

4 Luke Honner (Lincoln) 74

West Central Early Bird

Team Standings

1 Lennox 339

2 Tea Area 341

3 Sioux Falls Christian 347

4 Parkston 350

5 Vermillion 353

6 Elk Point-Jefferson 359

7 Madison 362

8 Dell Rapids 370

9 West Central 374

10 Beresford 376

Individual Standings

1 Kaleb Jost (Sioux Falls Christian) 78

2 Payton Koehn (Parkston) 80

3 Matt Ehler (Parkston) 80

4 Quinn Bormann (Parkston) 81

4 Dalton Plucker (Lennox) 81

Sioux Valley Boys Golf Invite

Team Standings

1 Aberdeen Roncalli 334

2 Sisseton 346

3 Sioux Valley 350

4 Milbank 379

5 Redfield 383

Individual Standings

1 Mason Carrels (Aberdeen Roncalli) 76

2 Micah Dohrer (Aberdeen Roncalli) 77

3 Jake Trevett (Milbank) 81

4 Andrew Kranhold (Sisseton) 82