Monday night scoreboard – August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Golf
Warrior/Lynx Invite – Round 1
Team Standings
1 Lincoln 299
2 O’Gorman 300
3 Watertown 308
4 Harrisburg 309
5 Yankton 315
6 Roosevelt 324
7 Rapid City Stevens 325
8 Brandon Valley 335
8 Spearfish 335
10 Mitchell 342

Individual Standings
1 Jake Olson (Watertown) 71
1 Bennett Geraets (Lincoln) 71
3 William Sanford (O’Gorman) 72
4 Jonah Swartz (Rapid City Stevens) 74
4 Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) 74
4 Luke Honner (Lincoln) 74

West Central Early Bird
Team Standings
1 Lennox 339
2 Tea Area 341
3 Sioux Falls Christian 347
4 Parkston 350
5 Vermillion 353
6 Elk Point-Jefferson 359
7 Madison 362
8 Dell Rapids 370
9 West Central 374
10 Beresford 376

Individual Standings
1 Kaleb Jost (Sioux Falls Christian) 78
2 Payton Koehn (Parkston) 80
3 Matt Ehler (Parkston) 80
4 Quinn Bormann (Parkston) 81
4 Dalton Plucker (Lennox) 81

Sioux Valley Boys Golf Invite
Team Standings
1 Aberdeen Roncalli 334
2 Sisseton 346
3 Sioux Valley 350
4 Milbank 379
5 Redfield 383

Individual Standings
1 Mason Carrels (Aberdeen Roncalli) 76
2 Micah Dohrer (Aberdeen Roncalli) 77
3 Jake Trevett (Milbank) 81
4 Andrew Kranhold (Sisseton) 82

