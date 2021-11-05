High School Football Semifinal Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The semifinals of the high school football season have arrived! 14 games will be played across the state, with the winners heading to the state championship.

View the scores from all seven classes here:

CLASS 11AAA

Here are the scores from 11AAA. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting Team Home Team Score/Game Time Lincoln Patriots Harrisburg Tigers 6 p.m. O’Gorman Knights Brandon Valley Lynx 7 p.m.

CLASS 11AA

Here are the scores from 11AA. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting Team Home Team Score/Game Time Yankton Bucks Tea Area Titans 7 p.m. Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles Pierre Governors 7 p.m.

CLASS 11A

Here are the scores from 11A. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting Team Home Team Score/Game Time Dell Rapids Quarriers Madison Bulldogs 7 p.m. Milbank Bulldogs Vermillion Tanagers 7 p.m.

CLASS 11B

Here are the scores from 11B. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting Team Home Team Score/Game Time Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies Winner Warriors 6 p.m. Beresford Watchdogs Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks 7 p.m.

CLASS 9AA

Here are the scores from 9AA. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting Team Home Team Score/Game Time Platte-Geddes Black Panthers Timber Lake Panthers 6 p.m. MT Canistota/Freeman Pride Parkston Trojans 7 p.m.

CLASS 9A

Here are the scores from 9A. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting Team Home Team Score/Game Time De Smet Bulldogs Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines 7 p.m. Wall Eagles Howard Tigers 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 9B

Here are the scores from 9B. The two winners are headed to the state championship.