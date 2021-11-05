High School Football Semifinal Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The semifinals of the high school football season have arrived! 14 games will be played across the state, with the winners heading to the state championship.

View the scores from all seven classes here:

CLASS 11AAA

Here are the scores from 11AAA. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
Lincoln PatriotsHarrisburg Tigers6 p.m.
O’Gorman KnightsBrandon Valley Lynx7 p.m.

CLASS 11AA

Here are the scores from 11AA. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
Yankton BucksTea Area Titans7 p.m.
Aberdeen Central Golden EaglesPierre Governors7 p.m.

CLASS 11A

Here are the scores from 11A. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
Dell Rapids QuarriersMadison Bulldogs7 p.m.
Milbank BulldogsVermillion Tanagers7 p.m.

CLASS 11B

Here are the scores from 11B. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
Elk Point-Jefferson HuskiesWinner Warriors6 p.m.
Beresford WatchdogsBridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks7 p.m.

CLASS 9AA

Here are the scores from 9AA. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
Platte-Geddes Black PanthersTimber Lake Panthers6 p.m. MT
Canistota/Freeman PrideParkston Trojans7 p.m.

CLASS 9A

Here are the scores from 9A. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
De Smet BulldogsHerreid/Selby Area Wolverines7 p.m.
Wall EaglesHoward Tigers6:30 p.m.

CLASS 9B

Here are the scores from 9B. The two winners are headed to the state championship.

Visiting TeamHome TeamScore/Game Time
Dell Rapids St. Mary CardinalsAvon Pirates7 p.m.
Potter County BattlersFaulkton Area Trojans7 p.m.

