High School Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from the 28 high school football quarterfinal playoff games here.

This story will update through quarterfinal Thursday as scores begin to come in.

CLASS 11AAA

11AAA Quarterfinal Bracket

There are four games in 11AAA. Roosevelt and O’Gorman were the first to play at 4 p.m., while the other three games had either a 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. start.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#8 Rapid City StevensN/A#1 Harrisburg6 p.m. Kick-off
#7 JeffersonN/A#2 Brandon Valley7 p.m. Kick-off
#6 O’GormanN/A#3 Roosevelt4 p.m. Kick-off
#5 LincolnN/A#4 Washington7 p.m. Kick-off
11AAA Scores

CLASS 11AA

11AA Quarterfinal Bracket

Tea Area’s game is first at 6 p.m. with the rest of the game beginning at 7 p.m.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#8 Sturgis BrownN/A#1 Tea Area6 p.m. Kick-off
#7 Aberdeen CentralN/A#2 Brookings7 p.m. Kick-off
#6 WatertownN/A#3 Pierre7 p.m. Kick-off
#5 MitchellN/A#4 Yankton7 p.m. Kick-off
11AA Scores

CLASS 11A

11A Quarterfinal Bracket

All the 11A quarterfinal matchups will kick-off at 7 p.m.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#8 Sioux Falls ChristianN/A#1 Madison7 p.m. Kick-off
#7 MilbankN/A#2 Canton7 p.m. Kick-off
#6 Tri-ValleyN/A#3 Vermillion7 p.m. Kick-off
#5 West CentralN/A#4 Dell Rapids7 p.m. Kick-off
11A Scores

CLASS 11B

11B Quarterfinal

Three of the four 11B games will start at 6 p.m., while the Wagner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson contest will begin at 7 p.m.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#9 McCook Central/MontroseN/A#1 Winner6 p.m. Kick-off
#7 Bridgewater-Emery/EthanN/A#2 Sioux Valley6 p.m. Kick-off
#14 BeresfordN/A#6 Aberdeen Roncalli6 p.m. Kick-off
#13 WagnerN/A#4 Elk Point-Jefferson7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 9AA

Class 9AA is another one of those classes where all of their contests will kick-off at 7 p.m.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#9 Platte-GeddesN/A#1 Hanson7 p.m. Kick-off
#10 GarretsonN/A#2 Parkston7 p.m. Kick-off
#11 Canistota/FreemanN/A#3 Ipswich7 p.m. Kick-off
#5 Timber LakeN/A#4 Lyman7 p.m. Kick-off
9AA Scores

CLASS 9A

The times are a little different in 9A with Wall and Gregory starting at 5:30 p.m.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#9 CastlewoodN/A#1 Herreid/Selby Area6 p.m. Kick-off
#7 Wolsey-WessingtonN/A#2 Howard7 p.m. Kick-off
#6 GregoryN/A#3 Wall5:30 p.m. Kick-off
#5 Timber LakeN/A#4 Lyman7 p.m. Kick-off
9A Scores

CLASS 9B

All four games will start at 6 p.m. or later in class 9B, including a 6:30 p.m. start in Faulkton.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScore
#8 Alcester-HudsonN/A#1 Avon6 p.m. Kick-off
#7 Harding CountyN/A#2 Faulkton Area6:30 p.m. Kick-off
#6 Hitchcock-TulareN/A#3 Potter County7 p.m. Kick-off
#5 Dell Rapids St. MaryN/A#4 Gayville-Volin7 p.m. Kick-off
9B Scores

