High School Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from the 28 high school football quarterfinal playoff games here.

This story will update through quarterfinal Thursday as scores begin to come in.

CLASS 11AAA

11AAA Quarterfinal Bracket

There are four games in 11AAA. Roosevelt and O’Gorman were the first to play at 4 p.m., while the other three games had either a 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. start.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score #8 Rapid City Stevens N/A #1 Harrisburg 6 p.m. Kick-off #7 Jefferson N/A #2 Brandon Valley 7 p.m. Kick-off #6 O’Gorman N/A #3 Roosevelt 4 p.m. Kick-off #5 Lincoln N/A #4 Washington 7 p.m. Kick-off 11AAA Scores

CLASS 11AA

11AA Quarterfinal Bracket

Tea Area’s game is first at 6 p.m. with the rest of the game beginning at 7 p.m.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score #8 Sturgis Brown N/A #1 Tea Area 6 p.m. Kick-off #7 Aberdeen Central N/A #2 Brookings 7 p.m. Kick-off #6 Watertown N/A #3 Pierre 7 p.m. Kick-off #5 Mitchell N/A #4 Yankton 7 p.m. Kick-off 11AA Scores

CLASS 11A

11A Quarterfinal Bracket

All the 11A quarterfinal matchups will kick-off at 7 p.m.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score #8 Sioux Falls Christian N/A #1 Madison 7 p.m. Kick-off #7 Milbank N/A #2 Canton 7 p.m. Kick-off #6 Tri-Valley N/A #3 Vermillion 7 p.m. Kick-off #5 West Central N/A #4 Dell Rapids 7 p.m. Kick-off 11A Scores

CLASS 11B

11B Quarterfinal

Three of the four 11B games will start at 6 p.m., while the Wagner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson contest will begin at 7 p.m.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score #9 McCook Central/Montrose N/A #1 Winner 6 p.m. Kick-off #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan N/A #2 Sioux Valley 6 p.m. Kick-off #14 Beresford N/A #6 Aberdeen Roncalli 6 p.m. Kick-off #13 Wagner N/A #4 Elk Point-Jefferson 7 p.m. Kick-off 11AA Scores

CLASS 9AA

Class 9AA is another one of those classes where all of their contests will kick-off at 7 p.m.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score #9 Platte-Geddes N/A #1 Hanson 7 p.m. Kick-off #10 Garretson N/A #2 Parkston 7 p.m. Kick-off #11 Canistota/Freeman N/A #3 Ipswich 7 p.m. Kick-off #5 Timber Lake N/A #4 Lyman 7 p.m. Kick-off 9AA Scores

CLASS 9A

The times are a little different in 9A with Wall and Gregory starting at 5:30 p.m.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score #9 Castlewood N/A #1 Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m. Kick-off #7 Wolsey-Wessington N/A #2 Howard 7 p.m. Kick-off #6 Gregory N/A #3 Wall 5:30 p.m. Kick-off #5 Timber Lake N/A #4 Lyman 7 p.m. Kick-off 9A Scores

CLASS 9B

All four games will start at 6 p.m. or later in class 9B, including a 6:30 p.m. start in Faulkton.