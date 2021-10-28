High School Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from the 28 high school football quarterfinal playoff games here.
This story will update through quarterfinal Thursday as scores begin to come in.
CLASS 11AAA
There are four games in 11AAA. Roosevelt and O’Gorman were the first to play at 4 p.m., while the other three games had either a 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. start.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#8 Rapid City Stevens
|N/A
|#1 Harrisburg
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#7 Jefferson
|N/A
|#2 Brandon Valley
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#6 O’Gorman
|N/A
|#3 Roosevelt
|4 p.m. Kick-off
|#5 Lincoln
|N/A
|#4 Washington
|7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 11AA
Tea Area’s game is first at 6 p.m. with the rest of the game beginning at 7 p.m.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#8 Sturgis Brown
|N/A
|#1 Tea Area
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#7 Aberdeen Central
|N/A
|#2 Brookings
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#6 Watertown
|N/A
|#3 Pierre
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#5 Mitchell
|N/A
|#4 Yankton
|7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 11A
All the 11A quarterfinal matchups will kick-off at 7 p.m.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#8 Sioux Falls Christian
|N/A
|#1 Madison
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#7 Milbank
|N/A
|#2 Canton
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#6 Tri-Valley
|N/A
|#3 Vermillion
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#5 West Central
|N/A
|#4 Dell Rapids
|7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 11B
Three of the four 11B games will start at 6 p.m., while the Wagner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson contest will begin at 7 p.m.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#9 McCook Central/Montrose
|N/A
|#1 Winner
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
|N/A
|#2 Sioux Valley
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#14 Beresford
|N/A
|#6 Aberdeen Roncalli
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#13 Wagner
|N/A
|#4 Elk Point-Jefferson
|7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 9AA
Class 9AA is another one of those classes where all of their contests will kick-off at 7 p.m.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#9 Platte-Geddes
|N/A
|#1 Hanson
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#10 Garretson
|N/A
|#2 Parkston
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#11 Canistota/Freeman
|N/A
|#3 Ipswich
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#5 Timber Lake
|N/A
|#4 Lyman
|7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 9A
The times are a little different in 9A with Wall and Gregory starting at 5:30 p.m.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#9 Castlewood
|N/A
|#1 Herreid/Selby Area
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#7 Wolsey-Wessington
|N/A
|#2 Howard
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#6 Gregory
|N/A
|#3 Wall
|5:30 p.m. Kick-off
|#5 Timber Lake
|N/A
|#4 Lyman
|7 p.m. Kick-off
CLASS 9B
All four games will start at 6 p.m. or later in class 9B, including a 6:30 p.m. start in Faulkton.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|#8 Alcester-Hudson
|N/A
|#1 Avon
|6 p.m. Kick-off
|#7 Harding County
|N/A
|#2 Faulkton Area
|6:30 p.m. Kick-off
|#6 Hitchcock-Tulare
|N/A
|#3 Potter County
|7 p.m. Kick-off
|#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary
|N/A
|#4 Gayville-Volin
|7 p.m. Kick-off