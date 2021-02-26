Friday’s State Wrestling results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament.
Team Standings
Class A Team Standings
|1
|RC Stevens
|97.0
|2
|Brandon Valley
|92.0
|3
|Watertown
|77.0
|4
|Pierre
|76.0
|5
|Harrisburg
|61.5
|6
|Mitchell
|61.0
|7
|Sturgis
|57.5
|8
|RC Central
|39.0
|9
|Chamberlain
|38.0
|10
|Brookings
|37.0
|11
|Tea Area
|34.5
|12
|West Central
|34.0
|13
|Aberdeen Central
|32.5
|14
|Huron
|32.0
|15
|Vermillion
|30.5
|16
|Dell Rapids
|29.5
|17
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|21.5
|18
|O`Gorman
|20.5
|19
|Milbank
|20.0
|20
|Madison
|19.5
|21
|Spearfish
|19.0
|22
|SF Washington
|13.0
|23
|Sf Lincoln
|12.0
|24
|Lennox
|9.0
|25
|Dakota Valley
|7.0
|26
|Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
|6.0
|26
|Yankton
|6.0
|28
|Sf Roosevelt
|4.0
|29
|Douglas
|2.0
|30
|Belle Fourche
|0.0
Class B Team Standings
|1
|Canton
|113.5
|2
|Winner Area
|98.5
|3
|Philip Area
|83.0
|4
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|67.0
|5
|Redfield Area
|63.0
|6
|Burke/Gregory
|37.0
|6
|McCook Central/Montrose
|37.0
|8
|Elk Point-Jefferson
|36.0
|9
|Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
|34.0
|10
|Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
|33.0
|11
|Howard
|29.0
|12
|Wagner
|28.5
|13
|Clark/Willow Lake
|28.0
|14
|Parker
|24.0
|15
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
|23.0
|16
|Custer
|22.0
|17
|Hot Springs
|21.5
|18
|Kingsbury Co
|20.0
|19
|Groton Area
|16.0
|20
|Sisseton
|14.0
|21
|Harding Co
|12.0
|21
|Miller/Highmore-Harrold
|12.0
|21
|Newell
|12.0
|24
|Hill City
|11.0
|24
|Viborg-Hurley
|11.0
|26
|Lead-Deadwood
|10.0
|26
|Parkston
|10.0
|28
|Webster Area
|9.5
|29
|Sioux Valley
|9.0
|29
|Stanley County
|9.0
|31
|Tri-Valley
|8.5
|32
|Faulkton Area
|8.0
|32
|Marion/Freeman
|8.0
|34
|Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
|5.0
|34
|Lyman
|5.0
|34
|Mobridge-Pollock
|5.0
|37
|Bennett County
|3.0
|37
|Flandreau
|3.0
|37
|Hamlin/Castlewood
|3.0
|40
|Lemmon/McIntosh
|2.0
|40
|Sully Buttes
|2.0
|42
|Britton-Hecla
|1.0
|42
|Warner/Northwestern
|1.0
|44
|Deuel
|0.0
|44
|Potter Co
|0.0
|44
|St. Thomas More
|0.0
|44
|Tiospa Zina
|0.0