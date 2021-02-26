Friday’s State Wrestling results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament.

Team Standings
Class A Team Standings

1RC Stevens 97.0
2Brandon Valley 92.0
3Watertown 77.0
4Pierre 76.0
5Harrisburg 61.5
6Mitchell 61.0
7Sturgis 57.5
8RC Central 39.0
9Chamberlain 38.0
10Brookings 37.0
11Tea Area 34.5
12West Central 34.0
13Aberdeen Central 32.5
14Huron 32.0
15Vermillion 30.5
16Dell Rapids 29.5
17Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 21.5
18O`Gorman 20.5
19Milbank 20.0
20Madison 19.5
21Spearfish 19.0
22SF Washington 13.0
23Sf Lincoln 12.0
24Lennox 9.0
25Dakota Valley 7.0
26Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 6.0
26Yankton 6.0
28Sf Roosevelt 4.0
29Douglas 2.0
30Belle Fourche 0.0

Class B Team Standings

1Canton 113.5
2Winner Area 98.5
3Philip Area 83.0
4Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 67.0
5Redfield Area 63.0
6Burke/Gregory 37.0
6McCook Central/Montrose 37.0
8Elk Point-Jefferson 36.0
9Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 34.0
10Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington 33.0
11Howard 29.0
12Wagner 28.5
13Clark/Willow Lake 28.0
14Parker 24.0
15Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 23.0
16Custer 22.0
17Hot Springs 21.5
18Kingsbury Co 20.0
19Groton Area 16.0
20Sisseton 14.0
21Harding Co 12.0
21Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12.0
21Newell 12.0
24Hill City 11.0
24Viborg-Hurley 11.0
26Lead-Deadwood 10.0
26Parkston 10.0
28Webster Area 9.5
29Sioux Valley 9.0
29Stanley County 9.0
31Tri-Valley 8.5
32Faulkton Area 8.0
32Marion/Freeman 8.0
34Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 5.0
34Lyman 5.0
34Mobridge-Pollock 5.0
37Bennett County 3.0
37Flandreau 3.0
37Hamlin/Castlewood 3.0
40Lemmon/McIntosh 2.0
40Sully Buttes 2.0
42Britton-Hecla 1.0
42Warner/Northwestern 1.0
44Deuel 0.0
44Potter Co 0.0
44St. Thomas More 0.0
44Tiospa Zina 0.0

