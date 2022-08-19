SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
MLB
Twins 2 Rangers 1
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Centerville 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Baltic 0
Canistota 43, Irene-Wakonda 28
Castlewood 20, DeSmet 14
Chester 34, Garretson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Waverly-South Shore 20
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Deuel 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 34, Burke 12
Hamlin 42, Florence/Henry 6
Howard 20, Hanson 12
Ipswich 50, Faulkton Area 20
Leola/Frederick 50, Langford 0
McCook Central/Montrose 20, Flandreau 7
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 23, Wagner 14
Mobridge-Pollock 38, Webster Area 6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 8
Parkston 36, Kimball/White Lake 8
Potter County 54, Newell 28
Rapid City Christian 36, Lead-Deadwood 30, 3OT
Sioux Valley 34, Jim River 14
Sisseton 14, Dakota Hills 0
Sully Buttes 16, Stanley County 6
Viborg-Hurley 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 0
Winner 48, Tri-Valley 12
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 14
Boys Soccer
Lincoln 1, Rapid City Central 0
Sioux Falls Christian 5, St. Thomas More 0
Sturgis 3, Mitchell 1
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Stevens 6, Sioux Falls Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 4, St. Thomas More 1