Friday night scoreboard – September 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Cross Country
Boys Mack Butler Invitational
1. Lincoln 22
2. Washington 49
3. Roosevelt 68
4. O’Gorman 100
Individual: Zeb Mendel (Lincoln) – 15:56
Girls Mack Butler Invitational
1. Lincoln
2. O’Gorman
3. Washington
Individual: Kate Castelli (O’Gorman) – 17:31
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 5 Rapid City Central 0
Rapid City Stevens 3 Pierre 2
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2 Rapid City Central 2
Rapid City Stevens 6 Pierre 0
Girls Volleyball
Aberdeen Central 3 vs. Spearfish 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-16)
Aberdeen Christian 3 vs. Sunshine Bible Academy 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-22)
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls 10 Chicago 5
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Central 7
Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12
Arlington/Lake Preston 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 28
Avon 20, Scotland 18
Beresford 34, Garretson 28
Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Sioux Valley 12
Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT
Brookings 37, Lennox 0
Canistota/Freeman 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Chamberlain 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8
Custer 40, Spearfish 0
De Smet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16
Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 21
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16
Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12
Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Groton Area 47, Webster 0
Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7
Hanson 44, Parker 0
Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls Washington 17
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Huron 30, Milbank 0
Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0
Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit
Langford 65, North Border 26
Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0
Madison 34, Canton 18
Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Wagner 28
Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18
Pierre 24, West Central 14
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24
Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0
Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6
Viborg-Hurley 52, Menno/Marion 0
Warner 50, Faulkton 12
Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7
Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bon Homme vs. Wolsey-Wessington, ppd.
Colman-Egan vs. Castlewood, ppd.
Deuel vs. Ipswich/Edmunds Central, ccd.
Iowa
Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28
Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12
Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0
Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0
Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7
Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27
Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10
East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0
Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27
Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20
Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7
Indianola 27, Norwalk 25
Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20
Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26
Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8
Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16
Marshalltown 42, Newton 8
Monticello 49, Bellevue 20
Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13
Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30
Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6
Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6
North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12
OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21
Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13
Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14
PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7
Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Sheldon 21, South O’Brien, Paullina 0
Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14
South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6
South Hardin 19, Denver 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6
Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33
Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8
Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13
Urbandale 40, Ames 13
Van Meter 40, Earlham 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
Washington 33, Solon 18
Waukee 21, Ankeny 17
Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Webster City 55, Carroll 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6
West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT
West Liberty 20, West Branch 7
West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19
Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
Lone Tree vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ppd.
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.