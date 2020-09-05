Friday night scoreboard – September 4th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-football_1529437981732.jpg
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Cross Country
Boys Mack Butler Invitational
1. Lincoln 22
2. Washington 49
3. Roosevelt 68
4. O’Gorman 100
Individual: Zeb Mendel (Lincoln) – 15:56

Girls Mack Butler Invitational
1. Lincoln
2. O’Gorman
3. Washington
Individual: Kate Castelli (O’Gorman) – 17:31

Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 5 Rapid City Central 0
Rapid City Stevens 3 Pierre 2

Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2 Rapid City Central 2
Rapid City Stevens 6 Pierre 0

Girls Volleyball
Aberdeen Central 3 vs. Spearfish 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-16)
Aberdeen Christian 3 vs. Sunshine Bible Academy 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-22)

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls 10 Chicago 5

High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Central 7

Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12

Arlington/Lake Preston 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 28

Avon 20, Scotland 18

Beresford 34, Garretson 28

Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Sioux Valley 12

Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT

Brookings 37, Lennox 0

Canistota/Freeman 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8

Custer 40, Spearfish 0

De Smet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16

Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 21

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16

Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12

Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Groton Area 47, Webster 0

Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Hanson 44, Parker 0

Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls Washington 17

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Huron 30, Milbank 0

Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0

Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit

Langford 65, North Border 26

Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0

Madison 34, Canton 18

Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Wagner 28

Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18

Pierre 24, West Central 14

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24

Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0

Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0

Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0

Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6

Viborg-Hurley 52, Menno/Marion 0

Warner 50, Faulkton 12

Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7

Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bon Homme vs. Wolsey-Wessington, ppd.

Colman-Egan vs. Castlewood, ppd.

Deuel vs. Ipswich/Edmunds Central, ccd.

Iowa

Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28

Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12

Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0

Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0

Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7

Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27

Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10

East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0

Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27

Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20

Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0

Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7

Indianola 27, Norwalk 25

Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20

Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26

Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8

Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16

Marshalltown 42, Newton 8

Monticello 49, Bellevue 20

Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13

Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30

Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6

Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6

North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12

OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21

Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13

Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14

PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7

Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Sheldon 21, South O’Brien, Paullina 0

Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20

Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14

South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6

South Hardin 19, Denver 7

South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6

Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14

Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33

Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8

Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13

Urbandale 40, Ames 13

Van Meter 40, Earlham 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6

Washington 33, Solon 18

Waukee 21, Ankeny 17

Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Webster City 55, Carroll 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6

West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT

West Liberty 20, West Branch 7

West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19

Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.

Lone Tree vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ppd.

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests